Latest On Ukraine And Diving Into The History of Russia-Ukraine Relations

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week today, with Russian forces largely bogged down outside major cities and forced to shell them from a distance.

The governor of the northern city of Chernihiv said the city is experiencing “colossal losses and destruction” from Russian artillery and air strikes. Viacheslav Chaus told Ukrainian TV on Thursday that the bodies of 53 people had arrived at city morgues over the past 24 hours.

In the besieged southern city of Mariupol , a Russian airstrike hit a theater where hundreds of people were sheltering. The word “children” was spelled out in white lettering on two sides of the theater before the bombing, according to satellite images. The strike came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invoked 9/11 during an urgent appeal to the U.S. Congress Wednesday for more weapons to stem the Russian assault. U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million for Ukraine’s military and said Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “war criminal.”

Why California And The City Of Pasadena Are At Odds Over A Housing Ordinance

The city of Pasadena is violating a new California law designed to increase affordable housing, the state attorney general warned Tuesday.

It’s AG Bonta’s second such action after proponents of denser housing said more than a dozen communities across California had been hurrying to adopt restrictions before the law took effect Jan. 1. More than 150 cities opposed the law as it was being considered in the Legislature last year. The law allows homeowners to build up to four residential units on a single-family lot, a measure that Bonta said is needed to address the most populous state's chronic housing and homelessness problems by increasing supply and affordability. Less than a month before the state law took effect, Pasadena passed an ordinance that, among other restrictions, allows officials to exempt eligible areas by declaring them “landmark districts.” But no such exemption exists under the law, Bonta said. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo told the Pasadena Star News in an interview that his city and the state appeared to have different interpretations of the state law, and that his office would review the AG’s letter and respond

L.A. Loses A Jazz Legend – Barbara Morrison

The legendary jazz and blues vocalist Barbara Morrison passed away Wednesday at age 72 according to multiple news reports and a statement by her friend, jazz singer Cathy Segal-Garcia. Born and raised in the Detroit suburbs, Morrison grew up with a father who was a doo-wop singer during a time when the sounds of Motown were taking over. She decided she wanted to become a singer as well and drove out to Los Angeles in 1973 at the age of 21. Within days she had joined a rock band. But Morrison would find her voice most welcomed in the world of jazz, earning three Grammy nominations and performing with some of the greatest names in jazz like Ray Charles, Nancy Wilson, Tony Bennett, Etta James, and Dizzy Gillespie. Morrison became, as one of her peers noted, “the lifeblood of L.A. vocal jazz.” For the last couple of years, you could find Morrison hosting a Monday night jazz fete at the California Jazz and Blues Museum in South LA’s Leimert Park, a museum she founded in 2016 along with the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, which provides instruction for burgeoning performers in music, theater, and dance. Morrison was also an adjunct associate professor of jazz vocals at UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music . Though Morrison was unquestionably a jazz vocalist, her admirers remark on how at home she seemed in other genres as well, proving that the jazz legend could do it all.

COVID-19 AMA: Deaths Fall Worldwide But Cases Are Rising, Scientists Propose Rebooting Goal Of Vaccinating 70% Of World, And More

Netflix To Test Limiting Account Sharing — We Ask Listeners How That Would Change Their Streaming Decisions

Colburn School Unveils Frank Gehry-Designed Campus Expansion, The Latest Addition To Downtown LA’s Cultural Corridor

One of Los Angeles’ most prestigious performing arts schools is pulling back the curtain on a 100,000 square foot expansion to its Downtown Los Angeles campus designed by acclaimed architect Frank Gehry, the latest addition to downtown’s cultural corridor which already features the Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall as well as the Grand, a $1 billion development project that he’s also designing. The Colburn Center, as the school is calling it, will house four professional-sized dance studios as well as a 1000-seat theater and performing space that will be a venue for both student performances and, the school says, for outside artists as well. It will sit just behind the space where the Grand is being built, in a parking lot across the street from Colburn that the school purchased in 2016 for $33 million.

