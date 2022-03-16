Zelensky Asks Congress For More Help As European Leaders Travel To Ukraine. Plus, The U.S. Veteran Who’s Sending Hollywood Gear To Help Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on Wednesday as he appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia. While he acknowledged the no-fly zone he has sought to “close the sky” to the Russians over his country may not happen, he instead sought a weapons system that would help stop Russian airstrikes. Meanwhile, Moscow’s ground advance on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv has stalled, but with Russia shelling areas in and around the city , residents remain huddled in homes and shelters. A citywide curfew runs until Thursday morning. This morning on AirTalk, we speak with Nabih Bulos , foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times reporting from Kyiv for the latest on the ground. Plus, we speak with Jon Barton , weapons expert, military advisor, and owner of military consulting and rental company Night-Fire Media who is shipping military equipment usually used on film sets for use by fighters in Ukraine.

With files from the Associated Press

Could The Clock Be Running Out On Daylight Saving Time? The Senate Just Passed A Bill To Get Rid Of It Permanently

If you’re like us, the “spring forward” of daylight saving time this past weekend might have you feeling a bit discombobulated. Suddenly it’s darker outside when you wake up for work, but we get the benefit of that extra hour of daytime. Daylight saving time is a surprisingly contentious issue that has been debated ad nauseum over the years, and on Tuesday the U.S. Senate approved a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year.

The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval from the House, and the signature of President Joe Biden, to become law. If it did, the law would not take effect until 2023 so that various industries, particularly those for whom time is of the essence, have time to adjust. Daylight saving time is defined as a period between spring and fall when clocks in most parts of the country are set one hour ahead of standard time. Americans last changed their clocks on Sunday. Standard time lasts for roughly four months in most of the country. Members of Congress have long been interested in the potential benefits and costs of daylight saving time since it was first adopted as a wartime measure in 1942. The proposal will now go to the House, where the Energy and Commerce Committee had a hearing to discuss possible legislation last week.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll talk with David Prerau , who has spent much of his life studying daylight saving time and its effects and has even consulted with both U.S. Congress and U.K. Parliament on its application, about the history of daylight saving time, why we spring forward and fall back and what he thinks the effects of this legislation could be if it were to pass the House and be signed by the president.

What Should Be Considered For A Potential COVID-19 Memorial In Los Angeles & SoCal?

We are days away from the anniversary of California’s first stay-at-home order . Two years and nearly one million U.S. COVID-19 related deaths later, there is discussion about whether cities should create permanent COVID-19 memorials to those lost. Following L.A.’s temporary COVID-19 memorial last fall – which included a white flag installation in Griffith Park – city officials have been working to create a permanent reminder of those who we’ve lost during the pandemic. The process is ongoing, and a design hasn’t been finalized yet.

Today on AirTalk, Larry talks about the considerations when creating a memorial marking a tragedy with chair of the department for Design Media Arts at UCLA Rebeca Mendez and architect Tina Chee , Design Principal at Chee Salette . Both collaborated on ‘The Embrace’ memorial erected in honor of the victims and survivors of the 2011 Tucson shooting. What would you like to see in a permanent COVID-19 memorial in your county, city, or neighborhood? Do you have your own memorial in place? Join the conversation, call us at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@kpcc.org.

COVID-19 AMA: Europe Surge Is A Warning To California, What We’re Learning From Sewer Data, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Sam Torbati , co-chair of the department of emergency medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Topics today include:

Coronavirus cases are rising in Europe. Is it a warning for California? U.S. sewer data warns of new bump in COVID cases after lull

Coronavirus positive test rate in California is 1.5%, lowest since before summer’s Delta surge

in California is 1.5%, lowest since before summer’s Delta surge As data mounts, the J&J vaccine holds its own

What Do Doulas Do? And How Can You Find One In LA?

You may have heard of a doula, but how familiar are you with what they do? Broadly, doulas provide expecting and new mothers or birthing people with educational, emotional and physical support before, during and after a baby is born. Doulas are non-medical birth workers. They are not doctors or midwives. They don't deliver babies and they do not make medical decisions on a client's behalf or tell them what to do. Think of them more like coaches or advocates for pregnant people and their partners as they approach their due date, while they're giving birth and during the postpartum phase . There are even doulas who work with clients who are navigating a pregnancy loss including miscarriage and still birth. Other doulas work with those seeking an abortion. One term for someone that does it all is a “full spectrum” doula. Doulas are also increasingly viewed as key to efforts to reverse birth disparities experienced by women of color. In Los Angeles County, African American infants die at three times the rate for white infants and new Black mothers die at disproportionately high rates . "The data are showing doula support during pregnancy and during the labor and delivery period can help to sort of mitigate some of these risks," says Rachel Hardeman , a University of Minnesota researcher who specializes in reproductive health equity. "I think we should be careful to understand that this is one piece of this bigger puzzle." Hospitals are not always welcoming places during childbirth either. A 2019 study found one in six women reported mistreatment during childbirth ranging from verbal abuse to ignored requests for help. The rates were higher for Black, Indigenous and Latino women. Other studies have found these perceptions of poor treatment are tied to disparities in care .

Today on AirTalk, we speak with Brandi Jordan , doula and founder of The Cradle Company , a full service pregnancy and postpartum resource center and Alexis Robles-Fradet , health policy analyst at the National Health Law Program to answer all your questions about the role of a doula. Are you a doula in Los Angeles? Or have you worked with a doula before, during, or after a pregnancy? We want to hear from you. Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from LAist. You can read our Doula Guide here

Maria Schneider And Her Orchestra Return To The Walt Disney Concert Hall

Jazz composer and orchestrator Maria Schneider blurs genres and her 18-member orchestra has performed around the world. Next week, they’ll return to the Walt Disney Concert Hall for a performance with jazz violinist Regina Carter . Schneider’s latest double-album, 2020’s “Data Lords,” won two Grammys, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and was named Jazz Album of the Year by NPR. “Data Lords” used compositions to illustrate one of Schneider’s major concerns: copyright abuse and how Big Tech affects revenue in the streaming age. She testified before Congress and filed a class-action lawsuit against YouTube over copyrights.

Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with Maria Schneider about the evolution of her music, her creative process, and her return to L.A.