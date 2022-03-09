The Latest In Ukraine + Why Societies Turn To Heroism During Times Of Distress

Ukraine Update Zelensky And How We Create Heroes 3.9.22

Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II. But the invading force of more than 150,000 troops retains large and possibly decisive advantages in firepower as they bear down on key cities. Moscow’s main objective – toppling the Kyiv government and replacing it with Kremlin-friendly leadership – remains elusive, and its overall offensive has been slowed by an array of failings, including a lack of coordination between air and ground forces and an inability to fully dominate Ukraine’s skies. The pentagon on Tuesday estimated that Russia retains about 95% of the combat power it has deployed in Ukraine, accounting for weapons and vehicles destroyed or made inoperable as well as troops killed and wounded. Those losses, while modest at first glance, are significant for two weeks of fighting.

Two weeks of war have created a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine that has accelerated in recent days. The United Nations estimates that 2 million Ukrainians have fled their country, with more likely to follow. And with no sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin backing away, the war appears likely to drag on.

Today on AirTalk, we speak with Sudarsan Raghavan , correspondent at large for the Washington Post, for the latest in Ukraine and Jenny Mathers , senior lecturer in international politics at Aberystwyth University on the coast of west Wales in the UK, about the relation between “ Heroism and Global Politics .”

With files from the Associated Press

Important Takeaways From Governor Newsom’s State Of The State Address

Newsom State Of The State Recap 3.9.22

At his State of the State address Tuesday night , California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices. Currently, Californians pay more for gas than anyone else in the country and that number is likely to increase after President Joe Biden banned Russian oil imports on Tuesday in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Newsom’s proposal would likely come in the form of a tax rebate . But the governor gave no specifics, saying he will work with legislative leaders “to put money back in the pockets of Californians to address rising gas prices.” Newsom also rejected the call for more drilling to mitigate the oil crisis, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.” Instead, Newsom offered “California’s leadership” as the alternative, calling clean energy “this generation’s greatest economic opportunity.”

Today on AirTalk, we speak with Marisa Lagos , correspondent for KQED’s California Politics and Government Desk and Mindy Romero , political sociologist and Director of USC’s Center for Inclusive Democracy on key takeaways from Governor Newsom’s State of the State address.

With files from the Associated Press

Californians Will Get At Least One Chance To Vote On Legal Sports Betting In 2022 -- What’s Up For Consideration

Sports Betting In California 3.9.22

If you feel like you’ve been seeing more commercials or online ads for sportsbooks and casinos that let you place bets from your phone…well, it’s not just you. Since the Supreme Court removed the federal ban on sports betting in 2018, the industry has grown by the billions of dollars as a handful of states have legalized and created regulatory framework to allow bets to be placed on sporting events, either in person at casinos with sportsbooks or via mobile apps for sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel or casino operators like BetMGM. California, however, is not yet one of those states, much to the chagrin of the aforementioned major sportsbooks and casino operators who would love to enter into what would be the biggest and most profitable gambling market in the country.

The issue of legal sports betting is once again going to be on this year’s statewide ballot for voter consideration in California, and it could end up there more than once . The measure that has already qualified would allow in person sports betting at tribal casinos and horse tracks around the state, but would not allow bets to be placed via mobile apps. There are others currently in the signature-gathering stage, including one that promises to funnel a large chunk of the tax proceeds to initiatives that would provide housing for unhoused people across the state.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll talk to Legal Sports Report managing editor Adam Candee and University of North Dakota tribal gaming law expert Steven Light about the different initiatives up for consideration this election year, what the sports betting market in California could look like if one of them passes and the legal and political challenges of creating a new market like this.

COVID-19 AMA: School Mask Mandate Ends Friday, California Surpasses 9 million Coronavirus Cases, WHO Endorses Boosters, And More

COVID Update 3.9.22

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Paul Adamson , infectious diseases physician and assistant clinical professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Topics today include:

New Data Shows The Spread of Latinos Around The United States

Latino Population Spread 3.9.22

Recent data published by Pew Research found Los Angeles County is still home to the largest Latino population in the United States. However – the growth rate of Hispanics was largest in counties with smaller Hispanic populations, showing that the community is spreading to counties that haven’t historically been Hispanic population centers. Locally, Riverside County saw a big jump: In 2010 it had the 9th largest Hispanic population but in 2020 it jumped to sixth. Orange County saw a noticeable decline, from sixth in 2010 to 10th in 2020.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss this trend and what’s driving it with Mark Lopez , Director of Race & Ethnicity Research at Pew Research Center and Cecilia Menjívar , professor of sociology at UCLA. If you or your family members have made the decision to move to a different area of Southern California or even to a different part of the country, we want to hear from you about what motivated your decision.

“Off-Ramp” With John Rabe Returns As A Podcast

Off Ramp Podcast 3.9.22

Over 11 years and 570 episodes on KPCC, John Rabe and Team Off-Ramp scoured Southern California for the people, places, and ideas whose stories needed to be told, and Off-Ramp became a love-letter to Los Angeles. Now, John is sharing selections from the Off-Ramp vault in a new podcast, to help you explore this imperfect paradise. Today on AirTalk, John Rabe , KPCC Production & Promotions Director and host of Off-Ramp joins Larry to talk about some of his favorite interviews and what you can expect to hear.