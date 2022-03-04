As Russia’s War On Ukraine Enters Its Ninth Day, We Look At The Toll On Ukrainian Civilians

Russian forces invading Ukraine have shelled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire that was extinguished overnight. The U.N. nuclear watchdog says there are no signs of radiation leaks. The Russians have also taken over the strategic port city of Kherson and Russian President Vladimir Putin says the campaign will press on to “demilitarize” Ukraine. Meanwhile, people across Ukraine have taken up arms and sought shelter, while more than 1.2 million people have fled to neighboring countries, the U.N. refugee agency said Friday. Last week, as the invasion began, we spoke with Patricia Schmorhun Hawrylyshyn who had left her home in the center of Kyiv to shelter with friends on the outskirts of the city. Today on AirTalk, we check back in with Patricia to see what life has been like during this first week of the war.

Governor Newsom Announces A Framework That Could Help Get Mentally Ill People Off The Streets

Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan Thursday to offer more services to unhoused people with severe mental health issues and addiction disorders. Under this plan, known as the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (or CARE) court, some unhoused people may be compelled into care against their will, a move that many advocates oppose as a violation to their civil rights. At a press conference , Governor Newsom said he has no interest in locking people away. Instead, he said his plan would offer a way for people to get court-ordered psychiatric treatment, medication and housing, ideally before they are arrested. If approved by the legislature, all counties would have to set up a mental health branch in civil court and provide comprehensive and community-based treatment for those suffering from debilitating psychosis. The Governor's plan could apply to an estimated 7,000 to 12,000 people, who would be obligated to accept the offered care or risk criminal charges, if those are pending. If not, they would be subject to involuntary holds in psychiatric programs or lengthier conservatorships.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the Governor’s new plan with homelessness policy analyst & advocate at the ACLU of Southern California Eve Garrow and CEO of Union Rescue Mission Reverend Andrew Bales .

With His New Album “Absence” And Upcoming Performance In LA, Terence Blanchard Pays Tribute To Jazz Giant Wayne Shorter

The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s jazz series rolls on at Walt Disney Concert Hall on Wednesday, March 9th with a celebration of living jazz legend Wayne Shorter. The 11-time Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist and the band he co-founded, Weather Report, are considered a landmark act in modern jazz, and Shorter’s life has taken him from the U.S. Army to playing alongside legends like Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock to touring with Carlos Santana, and even to doing the sax solo at the end of Don Henley’s song “The End of the Innocence.”

The L.A. Phil’s upcoming Wayne Shorter Celebration will include performances by a handful of special guests, one of whom is trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard, whose 2021 album “Absence” is a tribute to Shorter and nominated for two Grammys at this year’s awards. Blanchard is well-known for his collaborations with director Spike Lee, and has been nominated for two Oscars for his scores for “BlacKkKlansman” and “Da 5 Bloods” and last year his opera “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” became the first opera by a Black composer to play at The Metropolitan Opera in New York City in its 138 year history. He’s also working to help attract and develop the next generation of visionary jazz composers as the Chair of Jazz Studies at UCLA.

Today on AirTalk, Terence Blanchard stops by to chat with Larry about being part of the Wayne Shorter Celebration, the influence Shorter’s music had on his career, what it was like to be the first Black composer to have an opera open at The Met and what it’s like to be nominated for his 17th and 18th Grammy Awards this year.

FilmWeek: ‘The Batman,’ ‘After Yang,’ ‘Lucy And Desi’ And More

‘The Interpretation Was Key’: Director Matt Reeves On Recreating Batman

One of the biggest releases of the week is the latest take on the iconic defender of Gotham. “The Batman” stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz. It’s a lot of pressure to create a fresh take on a character played by countless others. Director and co-screenwriter Matt Reeves spoke with KPCC’s John Horn about that challenge and what he hoped to bring to the screen this time around. It’s rated PG-13 and is in wide release now.