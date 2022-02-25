Latest On Russia-Ukraine Conflict, President Biden’s Sanctions On Russia

The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday, meant to isolate, punish and impoverish Russia in the long term. The sanctions restrict exports to Russia and penalize Russian banks and state-controlled companies.

However, U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve: they’ve chosen not to boot Russia off SWIFT , the dominant system for global financial transactions. However, in his address Thursday , President Joe Biden pointedly played down the need to block Russia from SWIFT, saying that while it’s “always” an option, “right now that’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take.”

Today on AirTalk, we update you on the latest news out of Ukraine and its capitol Kyiv with Sudarsan Raghavan , correspondent at large for The Washington Post and Nataliya Gumenyuk , Kyiv-based journalist specializing in international security and conflict reporting. Larry also discusses the historical context to the conflict with Andrew Jenks , associate professor of history at CSULB who specializes in the history of modern Russia and Europe.

With files from the Associated Press

COVID-19 AMA: C.D.C To Loosen Masking Guidelines, L.A. County To Lift Indoor Mask Mandate For Vaccinated, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Paul Adamson , infectious diseases physician and assistant clinical professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Topics today include:

The C.D.C. is expected to loosen masking guidelines on Friday

on Friday L.A. County to lift indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people on Friday L.A. Unified drops outdoor mask mandate



We Congratulate KPCC Reporter Sharon McNary On Her Retirement

After 11 years at KPCC, Sharon McNary is retiring. Her last day is Monday, February 28. Sharon’s distinguished journalism career is well known to listeners and readers across Southern California. She is a native Angeleno who spent her entire career in Southern California journalism, including newspaper reporting in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Sharon started her radio journey in 2007 in Marketplace. For years she was our infrastructure correspondent and recently pioneered a new beat of her own creation: “Play in L.A.” about how we “play” in Southern California. It makes sense to all of us who know Sharon outside of work, where she’s an avid marathon runner and triathlete. Recently she explored how Inglewood got SoFi Stadium and the Super Bowl and how dragon boat racing came to L.A. She’s also our in-house expert on everything from the Aliso Canyon gas leak to the Rose Parade , and you’ve heard her fill in on AirTalk over the years, too. Today on AirTalk, Sharon joins Larry to look back on her journalism career and talk about what she’s looking forward to in retirement.

FilmWeek: ‘Cyrano,’ ‘The Automat,’ ‘Servants’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell and Wade Major review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Expanding to Streaming



“ West Side Story ,” Disney Plus & HBO Max on March 2

,” Disney Plus & HBO Max on March 2 " Drive My Car ,” HBO Max on March 2

Re-issued Releases



“ The Godfather ,” 4K Restored 50th anniversary screenings at local AMC Theaters; VOD

,” 4K Restored 50th anniversary screenings at local AMC Theaters; VOD " The Seduction of Mimi ,” One-night engagement at Laemmle’s Newhall (Santa Clarita), Playhouse 7 (Pasadena), Glendale, & Royal (West LA) on March 2; VOD (including Amazon Prime Video)

Reviewing The Oscar Nominated Shorts Plus The Academy’s Controversial Decision To Nix Some Televised Award Categories

The Oscar nominated shorts in the categories of live action, animation and documentary are screening in various theaters across Southern California. FilmWeek critics Charles Solomon, Tim Cogshell and Wade Major discuss their favorites. Plus, we talk about the motion picture academy’s controversial decision to nix eight categories from the televised part of the ceremony, including various categories of shorts, editing and original score.

For tickets, trailers and more information about the nominated shorts click here .

Oscars Shorts

Animation



Documentary



Live Action



Justice RBG, Mel Brooks And More Serve Up Some Serious Nostalgia In ‘The Automat’

The documentary “The Automat” recounts the lost history of an iconic restaurant chain that offered affordable quality food through imaginative self-serve windows to millions of New Yorkers and Philadelphians for more than a century. Well-known figures like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Colin Powell & Elliott Gould appear throughout the film to share their memories of the beloved establishment. Mel Brooks even wrote and performed an original song for the film. KPCC’s John Horn talked with Director Lisa Hurwitz ahead of the film’s premiere at the Telluride Film Festival last year. You can see it now at select Laemmle theaters.