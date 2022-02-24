The Latest On Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

As Russia Launches An Attack on Ukraine, A Civilian Army Prepares For War

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is underway, launching attacks on major cities and airports across the eastern European country and sending a ripple of fear throughout Europe and beyond. Although many countries, including Germany, the United States, and the U.K., have imposed sanctions on Russia, experts fear these moves are mostly symbolic and will do little to thwart Russia’s mission. President Biden has called President Vladimir Putin’s actions “a flagrant violation of international law,” and has called on the international community to impose harsher sanctions on Russia. The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on Friday on a resolution condemning Russia on the strongest terms possible and demanding the immediate withdrawal of all Russian forces. Meanwhile in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, a new paramilitary force is preparing to defend its country

Today on AirTalk, we are joined by Jakub Górnicki , a journalist in Kyev and founder of the Polish digital news startup Outriders, which covers foreign affairs and Patricia Schmorhun Hawrylyshyn, who currently lives in Ukraine.

President Biden Lays Out U.S. Response To The Russian invasion Of Ukraine

President Biden will address the nation on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine this morning. He is expected to announce new sanctions against Russia, as well as lay out the full U.S. response to the incursion. AirTalk will be carrying his remarks live.

The Diplomatic Consequences of Russia's Incursion Into Ukraine

The U.S. and its allies have attempted to find a diplomatic solution to Russian aggression against Ukraine. Today, as Russian troops invade the country, the hope of a diplomatic solution is fading. Following President Biden's address we're continuing our coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the first U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Roman Popadiuk and professor of history at UCLA Jared McBride .

What Are The Military Implications Of The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine?

