President Biden Addresses The Nation On The Current Crisis Unfolding In Ukraine

What We Know About The Current Crisis Unfolding In Ukraine

The crisis in Ukraine escalated this morning when Russia deployed “peacemakers” into the eastern part of the country in an ongoing conflict over the country’s sovereignty. Ukraine’s borders have been contested for centuries, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming that the eastern European country was always part of Russia. Fears of a full-fledged invasion by Russia into parts of Ukraine mounted today as Russian lawmakers approved the use of military force, leading the global community to respond with swift sanctions. Germany halted a key gas pipeline and Prime Minister Boris John is slapping sanctions on five major Russian banks. The White House is now referring to the move by Russia as an “invasion,” setting the table for additional economic sanctions to follow.

Today on AirTalk, we carry live special coverage from NPR about the crisis unfolding in Ukraine. Afterwards, Larry will be joined by Director of Central European Studies at USC, Robert English , and Mosbacher Director of the Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law and professor of political science at Stanford University, Kathryn Stoner .

Rounding Up New Legislation In Sacramento And Washington D.C. Aimed At Protecting Kids’ Digital Privacy

Whether it’s California lawmakers or federal ones, it seems kids’ privacy online is top of mind right now.

Last week, California Assemblymembers Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) and Jordan Cunningham (R-Templeton) introduced legislation that would, among other things, tighten regulations on websites and services kids will likely use by requiring them to default to high privacy settings that do not track the user’s location or “nudge” the user to dial back the privacy settings. At the federal level, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal has been busy on the kids digital privacy front, spearheading efforts to pass two pieces of legislation -- the Kids Online Safety Act, which would require digital platforms to give parents and kids a set of tools to limit screen time and protect privacy, and the Earn It Act, a highly controversial piece of legislation that would amend some protections that online platforms have long had against being held liable for content posted on their sites by third party users, and would allow lawsuits to be brought against those companies if they fail to address child sexual material posted on their site.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with Washington Post Technology Policy Reporter Cat Zakrzewski and partner and co-chair in privacy, security and data innovations at Loeb & Loeb Tanya Forsheit about what the different pieces of legislation would aim to do and how tech giants might respond to further regulation.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón Changes Course On Charging Juveniles As Adults

In a statement released Sunday night , Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón offered a lengthy explanation of policy changes on charging juveniles as adults . Last week, Gascón said his office would evaluate juvenile cases on a “case-by-case” basis and consider prosecuting some youth in adult court when “severe violence” was involved. The move by the DA is a course change from his initial policy, which barred prosecutors from charging juveniles as adults . “While I remain committed to the core values of our policies, I have seen a small number of cases that presented real challenges,” Gascón said in the statement.

If a prosecutor does want to charge a juvenile as an adult, Gascón said a request must be submitted in writing. An internal committee will then evaluate the request before it can proceed. “This process ensures that only in the rarest of cases, where our system has failed, will we diverge from our principles,” Gascón said.

The policy update comes as Gascón is facing a second effort to recall him. It was the second significant policy shift last week, with the DA issuing his statement over the long holiday weekend. On Friday evening, he issued a special directive to deputy district attorneys reversing course on his ban against seeking prison sentences of life without the possibility of parole for some defendants.

Today on AirTalk, Larry discusses the policy shift with Frank Stoltze , KPCC & LAist criminal justice correspondent and Patricia Soung , Los Angeles attorney and youth justice advocate.

With files from LAist. You can read reporting from Robert Garrova here and reporting from Frank Stoltze here .

President Biden Addresses The Nation On The Current Crisis Unfolding In Ukraine

President Biden is set to address the nation this morning on the evolving situation in Ukraine. The President is expected to layout the U.S. response, including sweeping sanctions, to what is being described as a Russian invasion of the country. Today on AirTalk, we carry the President's speech live as it happens.

New Book, Exhibit Examine California's Rich History Through Photography Collection

The new book “A Country Called California: Photographs 1850s to 1960s” takes readers on a journey through California through a series of photographs which offer a glimpse into the state’s rich history. The book is being used in a new exhibit called “California Stories” which opens Feb. 26 at the UCR/California Museum of Photography in Riverside. Today on AirTalk, Larry talks with Stephen White, author of “A Country Called California” and Catherine Gudis , public humanities scholar and associate professor at UC Riverside about the importance of the photo collection and what visitors will experience and learn from both the book and exhibit. Upcoming events include:

Author StephenWhite in conversation with Jonathan Spaulding and a poem by Suzanne Lummis at 7 pm on Tuesday, March 1 at Vroman's Bookstore , 695 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101