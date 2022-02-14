Los Angeles Shines On Super Bowl Stage As Hometown Rams Win A Championship

The Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel in a venue built for champions by winning the Super Bowl trophy on Sunday night. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951. They did it in their home, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, making the Rams the second consecutive host to win the championship after Tampa Bay became the first ever a year ago. And they did it by mortgaging their future to win in the present. Quarterback Matthew Stafford cost two first round picks. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey cost another two first rounders. The Rams won’t make a first round pick until 2024, but they accomplished what they set out to do this year -- put the future on hold to win now. And that’s exactly what they did.

Today on AirTalk, Southern California News Group NFL Reporter Gilbert Manzano and NPR Morning Edition Host A Martinez join us to recap last night’s game and talk about what winning a Super Bowl means for the Rams as well as professional football’s place in Southern California’s sports landscape.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show Brought Some Serious ‘California Love’

Mary J. Blige brought her greatest hits, Snoop Dog sported Ram’s colors head to toe, 50 Cent dropped in upside down, and Kendrick Lamar performed atop the virtual streets of Compton: these are just a few of the highlights from the 56th Super Bowl Halftime show. The fact that Hip Hop was only now taking center stage on arguably the biggest stage of all has been a big topic of discussion amongst critics leading up to yesterday’s kickoff. The N.F.L. has struggled to navigate racial controversies over the past couple years, which Eminem bodly acknowledged when he took a knee at the end of his solo performance for nearly a minute. Today on AirTalk, Larry discusses all things Super Bowl Halftime Show with Mike Roe , associate editor of arts and entertainment at LAist, and Erin Vanderhoof , a staff writer at Vanity Fair.

How The Pressure Surrounding Valentine’s Day Can Impact Our Relationships

The holiday of love has arrived and if you’re feeling the pressure, you’re not alone. Couples and even singles often feel the strain to make something special out of the day. That can also lead to tension when those in a relationship have different expectations. Today on AirTalk, Larry talks with Elizabeth Bernstein , Wall Street Journal relationship columnist, about how the pressure of Valentine’s Day impacts relationships and some of the stories she hears from readers. Plus, we want to hear your best Valentine’s Day stories, good or bad.

COVID-19 AMA: Vaccine For Kids Under 5 Is Delayed, C.D.C. Data On Boosters, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Kimberly Shriner , director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

Topics today include:

Vaccine for kids under 5 is delayed after F.D.A. review stalls

after F.D.A. review stalls New C.D.C. data adds to evidence that boosters’ protection against severe COVID-19 plunges after four months

Gov. Newsom set to announce new guidance on masks in schools today

on masks in schools today Biden acknowledges frustration with COVID-19 rules, but says lifting mask mandate is premature

New research shows Ebola vaccine used in Central Africa produces lasting antibody response

Celebrating The Modern Romantic Comedy In “From Hollywood With Love”

