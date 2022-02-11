Rams Hope Odds-Defying Season Will End With A Super Bowl Win
In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Shruti Gohil, professor of medicine and associate medical director for epidemiology and infection prevention at UC Irvine’s School of Medicine.
Topics today include:
COVID-19 and the Super Bowl:
- COVID-19 protocols for fans
- Poll shows Californians more cautious about COVID-19 ahead of the Super Bowl
- Hosting a Super Bowl viewing party? Here are some COVID-19 safety tips
- With Omicron in retreat, L.A. may start to scrap its mask requirements next week
- L.A. and Orange counties post highest COVID-19 death rates in 11 months
- California to debate mandating COVID-19 vaccines at all workplaces
- Coronavirus can destroy the placenta and lead to stillbirths
- Daily COVID-19 numbers
The Los Angeles Rams weren’t supposed to make it this far, yet here they are, preparing to face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in Super Bowl LVI. Kickoff is 3:30pm at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Rams enter the Super Bowl hoping to win the franchise’s second-ever championship in the modern era, and the first as an L.A. franchise (They beat the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000 when the team was based in St. Louis). The Rams’ star-studded roster includes quarterback Matt Stafford, wide receivers Odell Beckham, Jr. and Cooper Kupp, and linebacker Von Miller. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are hoping for their first Super Bowl win – this will be their third Super Bowl appearance but they’ve never won it all. What are the key storylines to watch Sunday? What role will the heat play? And what are the odds the Rams will win a hometown Super Bowl? Larry talks about it all with Nick Roman, host of “All Things Considered” on KPCC and Eric D. Williams, NFL writer covering the Rams for FoxSports.com.
If football’s not your thing, our AirTalk producer Matt Dangelantonio has written a great guide to get you started. Check out “The Bandwagon Fan’s Guide To The Super Bowl-Bound Los Angeles Rams” right now on LAist.com
So You’re In Town For The Super Bowl? Here Are The People, Places, And Things We Love About L.A.
Thousands of football fans are expected to pour into Los Angeles this weekend for Super Bowl LVI. If you’re one of them, welcome! L.A. is a gigantic city that sometimes gets a bad rap from people who don’t know all the beauty and bounty it has to offer. So we’d like to take this opportunity to share with you the things we love most about this sprawling metropolis. Sure there’s the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, the beach, and street tacos. But we also want to hear from you, dear listeners: what are your hidden gems, the sights and sounds that are special to you, the food you love to eat, and the places you love to visit? Where do you love to take out of town visitors and why?
Larry gets the conversation started with LAist columnist and podcast host Erick Galindo, who wrote the new essay “Dear Visitor: Your Insider’s Guide To The L.A. Food And Sights We Love.”
FilmWeek: ‘Marry Me,’ ‘Death On The Nile,’ ‘BigBug’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Marry Me,” Wide Release & Streaming exclusively on Peacock
- "Death On The Nile,” Wide Release
- "The New Deal For Artists," Streaming on Film Movement Plus; Also available on YouTube in a pre-remastered format
- "American Reckoning,” Laemmle’s Monica Film Center (Santa Monica); Airs on local PBS affiliates & streaming on the PBS Video App starting February 15 at 7 PM
- "BigBug," Streaming on Netflix
- “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Act 1),” Streaming on Netflix February 16
- “Blacklight,” Wide Release
- “Catch The Fair One,” The Landmark Nuart Theatre (West LA); VOD
- “Indemnity,” Laemmle’s Glendale
- “I Want You Back,” Streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video
- “Just A Mortal Man - The Jerry Lawson Story,” Streaming on PBS Plus; Also airing on PBS Affiliates & the World Channel (check local listings)
- “SuperCool,” Laemmle’s Monica Film Center (Santa Monica); VOD
Ahead Of Valentine’s Day, We Discuss The Best Of Romance And Film
Nothing says romance like cuddling up to a good movie and this Valentine’s weekend, our critics share their favorite romantic films. Romantic movies can make you laugh, sob or a little bit of both. FilmWeek critics Amy Nicholson, Tim Cogshell and Andy Klein discuss some of the best and what makes them so special.
Our Critics Recommend:
- “When Harry Met Sally,” Streaming on HBO Max; Also available to rent on VOD platforms
- "Brief Encounter,” Streaming on HBO Max
- “The End of The Affair,” Streaming on Starz; Available to rent on VOD platforms
- “The Apartment,” Streaming on Pluto TV & Tubi TV; Available to rent on VOD platforms
- "Random Harvest," Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
- "Love Jones,” Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
- "The Photograph," Streaming on Hulu & HBO Max; Available to rent on VOD platforms
- “Love & Basketball,” Streaming on HBO Max; Available to rent on VOD platforms
- “Beyond The Lights,” Streaming on Amazon Prime Video & Roku
- “The Shape Of Water,” Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
- “Some Like It Hot,” Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
- “Children of Paradise,” Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
- “Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind,” Streaming on Amazon Prime Video & IMDB TV; Valentine’s Day Screening at The Alamo Drafthouse (DTLA)
- “Set It Up,” Streaming on Netflix
- “The Incredibly True Adventure Of Two Girls In Love,” Streaming on the Criterion Channel
- “Love Story,” Available to rent on VOD platforms
- “Barefoot In The Park,” Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
- “A Place In The Sun,” Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
- “Something’s Gotta Give,” Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
- “The Sun Is Also A Star,” Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
- “The Notebook,” Streaming on HBO Max