COVID-19 AMA: Super Bowl Covid Protocols, L.A. And Orange County Post Highest Death Rate In Months, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Shruti Gohil , professor of medicine and associate medical director for epidemiology and infection prevention at UC Irvine’s School of Medicine.

Topics today include:

Rams Hope Odds-Defying Season Will End With A Super Bowl Win

The Los Angeles Rams weren’t supposed to make it this far, yet here they are, preparing to face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in Super Bowl LVI . Kickoff is 3:30pm at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Rams enter the Super Bowl hoping to win the franchise’s second-ever championship in the modern era, and the first as an L.A. franchise (They beat the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000 when the team was based in St. Louis). The Rams’ star-studded roster includes quarterback Matt Stafford , wide receivers Odell Beckham, Jr. and Cooper Kupp , and linebacker Von Miller . Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are hoping for their first Super Bowl win – this will be their third Super Bowl appearance but they’ve never won it all. What are the key storylines to watch Sunday? What role will the heat play? And what are the odds the Rams will win a hometown Super Bowl? Larry talks about it all with Nick Roman , host of “All Things Considered” on KPCC and Eric D. Williams , NFL writer covering the Rams for FoxSports.com .

If football’s not your thing, our AirTalk producer Matt Dangelantonio has written a great guide to get you started. Check out “The Bandwagon Fan’s Guide To The Super Bowl-Bound Los Angeles Rams” right now on LAist.com

So You’re In Town For The Super Bowl? Here Are The People, Places, And Things We Love About L.A.

Thousands of football fans are expected to pour into Los Angeles this weekend for Super Bowl LVI. If you’re one of them, welcome! L.A. is a gigantic city that sometimes gets a bad rap from people who don’t know all the beauty and bounty it has to offer. So we’d like to take this opportunity to share with you the things we love most about this sprawling metropolis. Sure there’s the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, the beach, and street tacos. But we also want to hear from you, dear listeners: what are your hidden gems, the sights and sounds that are special to you, the food you love to eat, and the places you love to visit? Where do you love to take out of town visitors and why?

Larry gets the conversation started with LAist columnist and podcast host Erick Galindo , who wrote the new essay “Dear Visitor: Your Insider’s Guide To The L.A. Food And Sights We Love.”

FilmWeek: ‘Marry Me,’ ‘Death On The Nile,’ ‘BigBug’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Ahead Of Valentine’s Day, We Discuss The Best Of Romance And Film

Nothing says romance like cuddling up to a good movie and this Valentine’s weekend, our critics share their favorite romantic films. Romantic movies can make you laugh, sob or a little bit of both. FilmWeek critics Amy Nicholson , Tim Cogshell and Andy Klein discuss some of the best and what makes them so special.

Our Critics Recommend:

