C.D.C. Unveils Proposed Changes To Guidelines For Treating Pain. It Could Be A Welcome Move For Those With Chronic Pain

The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday proposed changing — and in some instances, softening — guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s previous guidance, issued six years ago, helped slow the kind of prescribing that ignited the worst overdose epidemic in U.S. history. But it also caused some doctors to become too quick to cut off patients taking prescription painkillers and too strict in keeping the drugs from patients who might benefit, CDC officials said.



The proposed changes, contained in a 229-page draft update in the Federal Register, would roll back some suggested limits on the drugs. Their publication opens a 60-day public comment period. The CDC will consider comments before finalizing the updated guidance. Today on AirTalk, Larry talks with

Dr. Anna Lembke , program director for Stanford University’s Addiction Medicine Fellowship and Dr. Jane C. Ballantyne , professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine about the guidelines and what the adjustments could mean for both patients and medical providers.

Inglewood Restaurants Prepare For Super Bowl-Sized Crowds

We’re just a few days away from the Super Bowl and Inglewood residents have made known their concerns about traffic bottlenecks with thousands of people flocking to the city for the big game. But those large crowds bring high hopes for the restaurant owners and operators around SoFi Stadium, who hope the game will be a big boost to their bottom lines. Past research on the economic impacts of hosting a Super Bowl indicate there could be a windfall of foot traffic and money for restaurants, which is good news following the effects the pandemic has had on business the past few years. We wanted to hear from those restaurant owners and operators about how they’ve been getting ready for the anticipated crowds: do they have enough staff and resources to tackle the teams of tourists and hometown fans that will (hopefully) line up outside their doors? Are they expecting the foot traffic to live up to the hype?

Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with Roderick Phillips, owner of Woody’s Bar-B-Que and Esaul Martin, owner of Martin’s Cocina Y Cantina, both located near SoFi Stadium.

Delving Into The Unique Problems Of Divorcing As A Young Adult

Divorce isn’t uncommon in America, but for those under the age of 30 , it presents some unique challenges. You may fear how you’ll be judged by your parents, friends, or co-workers. You may feel embarrassed or ashamed that your marriage has ended so soon after what may have been a costly wedding. The angst that comes with dealing with those feelings could lead some people to hide the marital problems as well.

Today on AirTalk, Larry discusses the challenges of divorcing young with CEO of New Hope Family Counseling Center and Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist Lourdes Estrada .

COVID-19 AMA: L.A. County Hospitalizations Fall, California’s “Endemic Strategy,” And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Sam Torbati , co-chair of the department of emergency medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Topics today include:

Mask mandates will be lifted in most bay areas communities next week

next week New study finds COVID-19 induced heart damage can be long lasting

L.A. County hospitalizations continue to decline, near threshold to lift mask mandate

Gov. Newsom teases new strategy to treat COVID-19 as endemic

to treat COVID-19 as endemic Pharmacists and technicians are burning out as they bear the brunt of the pandemic.

What The Future Of Magazine Consumption Might Hold As Owner Of Entertainment Weekly, People En Español Will End Print Versions

A clutch of lifestyle and pop culture magazine titles - including Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and Health - will end their print editions and go digital-only.

The six magazines - also counting EatingWell, Parents and People en Español - were formerly owned by Meredith Corporation and will be available only online starting April. Other former Meredith brands will keep their print runs for now, including People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living and Food & Wine. The shutdown comes only months after IAC/Interactive Corp, parent company of DotDash Meredith, acquired the titles from Meredith for $2.7 billion in October. While magazines are far from the only medium going through a transition from traditional to digital platforms, the magazine itself holds a special place in American culture, from the allure of being featured on a cover to the long-form narratives that so many media draw influence from, including public radio.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll talk with Syracuse University’s Aileen Gallagher about whether this transition is a harbinger of more change to come in the form of print versions of magazines giving way to only digital content, whether that’s a good or bad thing (or both) and this means for the future of how we consume this kind of content.

