The Latest Efforts To Shelter Unhoused People In Venice

Venice Homeless Check In 2.7.22 Listen • 18:00

The string of tents no longer lines the Venice boardwalk like it once did. Authorities removed shelters over the summer and local housing groups have worked to get unhoused people into shelters. But many say these efforts and the disappearing tents don’t tell the full story and the challenges in Venice continue. Today on AirTalk, Larry talks with Va Lecia Adams Kellum , president and CEO of St. Joseph Center, about the latest housing efforts.

Countdown To The Super Bowl: How Inglewood Got SoFi Stadium And The Super Bowl

SB SoFi Stadium 2.7.22 Listen • 16:16

Sunday the Rams will become just the second team in N.F.L. history to play the Super Bowl at their home field – SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The stadium has set records as the most expensive stadium in the world. In 2016, the construction costs were estimated at $1.8 billion. By the time it opened last year, the cost was $5 billion , making it the most expensive stadium in the N.F.L. How did an antiquated horse racing track in Inglewood come to beat out a landfill, a rock quarry, and downtown convention center hall for the site of a glitzy new football arena? You’re about to find out!

Today on AirTalk, we kick off a week of coverage dedicated to the Los Angeles Super Bowl. First up, Larry sits down with Sharon McNary, KPCC & LAist reporter covering “Play in L.A.” to talk about the long and winding road to get SoFi Stadium built and bring the big show to the City of Angels.

With files from LAist. You can read Sharon’s piece here .

After 17 Years, Orange County’s Elections Chief Is Retiring

Neal Kelley Exit Interview 2.7.22 Listen • 16:57

When Neal Kelley took the reins as Registrar of Voters for Orange County in 2005, the way we voted was a lot different. Now, mail-in voting and the prevalence of vote centers have turned Election Day into Election Weeks; election officials have become the target of violent threats ; and misinformation about the voting process has grown. Through those changes and more, Kelley has earned a reputation as a transparent and fair overseer of elections. Now he’s stepping down. Kelley told The Voice of OC that he wanted to wait until after the recall election was over, with enough time to get his successor ready before the June primaries.

Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with frequent guest OC Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley about how elections have changed, the challenges facing election officials and what he hopes his legacy will be.

COVID-19 AMA: L.A. County Hospitalizations Continue To Decline, Why Americans Lag On Boosting, And More

COVID Update 2.7.22 Listen • 27:43

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong , infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the UCSF Medical Center.

Topics today include:

Breaking Down Why The Pandemic Led To An Uptick In Homeschooling

Homeschooling and COVID 2.7.22 Listen • 23:35

Last year, with the pandemic straining public schools, many parents felt the need to make a change. That led participation in homeschooling to double from the year prior.

For some, homeschooling is a way for kids whose needs aren’t being sufficiently met in public or private schools to get an education with classwork specifically tailored to their learning preferences. For others, homeschooling allows parents more control over what their students are being taught or how they’re being disciplined.