COVID-19 AMA: When L.A. County Could Drop Its Mask Mandate, How Californians Feel About The Pandemic, Vaccines For Little Kids, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Dean Blumberg , professor of medicine and chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Topics today include:

L.A. County unveils plans to drop some mask rules once COVID conditions improve

to drop some mask rules once COVID conditions improve Californians feel less optimistic about the pandemic than they did last spring

about the pandemic than they did last spring San Francisco physicians start petition calling for state to pivot on school COVID guidelines

calling for state to pivot on school COVID guidelines Opinion: The smallest kids still lack a vaccine. The F.D.A. must leave no uncertainty

still lack a vaccine. The F.D.A. must leave no uncertainty A different COVID-19 vaccine debate : Do we need new shots?

: Do we need new shots? Omicron variant's "milder" severity likely due to more population immunity , according to Harvard researchers

, according to Harvard researchers Johns Hopkins analysis finds lockdowns only reduced COVID-19 death rate by .2%

Silicon Valley Congressman Has Big Ideas For Big Tech In New Book “Dignity In A Digital Age”

The size, scope, and power of Big Tech has grown tremendously over the past two decades and in his new book, “Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us,” California Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna argues for changes to democratize it. The digital age, Khanna argues, has resulted in unequal access to technology and resulted in an economic gulf between tech hubs and those left behind. Too much money is concentrated in too few hands, and Rep. Khanna says big tech should no longer be concentrated into hubs – like Silicon Valley, which he represents. Instead, the jobs and opportunities should be spread across America. But can these ideas lead to buy-in from big tech? What responsibility does Silicon Valley have in a democratic society? What role should the government play in regulating big tech? And what impact could the democratization of tech have on a politically fractured America?

Today on AirTalk, Larry talks with California Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna about his new book and his big ideas for big tech.

FilmWeek: ‘Jackass Forever,’ ‘The Worst Person In The World,’ ‘Moonfall’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.



Acclaimed Chef Roy Choi On The New Season Of ‘Broken Bread’ And The Power Of Food In Los Angeles And Beyond

The second season of the award-winning series “ Broken Bread ” explores complex social justice issues through the lens of food and examines the future of the restaurant industry. It premiered last week. Restaurant entrepreneur and acclaimed L.A.-based chef Roy Choi hosts the show. He’s chef and co-owner of the popular Kogi BBQ food truck. He’s also known as the co-host of “ The Chef Show ,” a Netflix series he produced with Jon Favreau. Today, he joins Larry to talk about “Broken Bread” and discuss food’s broader impact in L.A. and beyond. You can stream episodes on Tastemade+ and PBS SoCal/KCET Passport.



FilmWeek Critics On Their Favorite Food-Themed Films

