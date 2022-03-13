Sweepstakes Rules & Regulations

MEMBER APPRECIATION SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE IS NECESSARY - MAKING A CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

HOW TO ENTER THE ABOVE SWEEPSTAKES:

No contribution or purchase is necessary. To enter the Member Appreciation Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes"), an entrant must do one of the following: 1) Make a membership contribution to Southern California Public Radio between 10:000pm on February 14, 2022 and 12:00pm on February 16, 2022 or 2) click here and complete the online entry form.

Incomplete entries or entries submitted by other means will not be considered. Limit one entry per household. Multiple entries, if discovered, will be disqualified. No mechanical reproductions of entries allowed.

SPONSOR has sole responsibility for determining if an entry has been successfully submitted. Any entry that is not in compliance with these Official Rules may be disqualified, at the sole discretion of the SPONSOR. Void where prohibited by law.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to legal residents of California who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES ONLY. DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES UNLESS YOU ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. The following persons are not eligible: Persons who on or after August 1, 2021, were or are employees of SPONSOR or its related organizations, including American Public Media Group, Southern California Public Radio, or their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

PRIZE DETAILS: Four (4) Winners will be awarded one (1) of the following:



One (1) $70 gift card to Massage Envy

One (1) $100 gift card to Vroman's Bookstore

PRIZE VALUE: Massage Envy prize value: $70 each. Vroman's Bookstore prize value: $100 each.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: Every eligible entry will be included in the Giveaway. One (1) Winner for each drawing will be selected by a random drawing by SPONSOR. Winner will be notified by telephone or e-mail using the contact information provided in the entry. If SCPR is unable to reach the Winner, Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or the Winner is unable to acknowledge receipt of the Prize, the un-awarded Prize will go to the first backup and subsequent backups thereof until the Prize is awarded. Winner must sign a release form and necessary tax documentation prior to awarding of Prize.

GENERAL: By participating in this Sweepstakes, participants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and by all decisions of the SPONSOR. Any person found cheating or otherwise violating the Official Rules, as determined in the sole discretion of SPONSOR, will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes.

Participants agree that SPONSOR, and related organizations, their agents and employees have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind which result from use of the Prize, or by participation in the Sweepstakes.

SPONSOR, American Public Media Group, and related organizations may use Winner's name and likeness for advertising, fundraising, promotional or publicity purposes without further compensation.

Taxes and other expenses as a result of winning the Prize are the sole responsibility of the Winner.

Winner may be announced in multiple places including but not limited to on www.kpcc.org, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites.

Sponsor:

Southern California Public Radio

474 South Raymond Avenue

Pasadena, CA 91105

626.583.5100

2022 SUPER SUNDAY SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE IS NECESSARY - MAKING A CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

HOW TO ENTER THE ABOVE SWEEPSTAKES:

No contribution or purchase is necessary. To enter the Super Sunday Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes"), an entrant must do one of the following: 1) Make a membership contribution to Southern California Public Radio between 3:30pm on February 10, 2022 and 4:59pm on February 11, 2022 or 2) click here and complete the online entry form.

Incomplete entries or entries submitted by other means will not be considered. Limit one entry per household. Multiple entries, if discovered, will be disqualified. No mechanical reproductions of entries allowed.

SPONSOR has sole responsibility for determining if an entry has been successfully submitted. Any entry that is not in compliance with these Official Rules may be disqualified, at the sole discretion of the SPONSOR. Void where prohibited by law.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to legal residents of California who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES ONLY. DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES UNLESS YOU ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. The following persons are not eligible: Persons who on or after August 1, 2021, were or are employees of SPONSOR or its related organizations, including American Public Media Group, Southern California Public Radio, or their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

PRIZE DETAILS: One (1) Winner will be awarded the following: Two (2) tickets to Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3:00pm. Sec 337, Row 6, Seats 5 and 6. Prize was purchased by SPONSOR.

PRIZE VALUE: $9,130.65 retail value

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: Every eligible entry will be included in the Giveaway. One (1) Winner for each drawing will be selected by a random drawing by SPONSOR. Winner will be notified by telephone or e-mail using the contact information provided in the entry. If SCPR is unable to reach the Winner, Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or the Winner is unable to acknowledge receipt of the Prize, the un-awarded Prize will go to the first backup and subsequent backups thereof until the Prize is awarded. Winner must sign a release form and necessary tax documentation prior to awarding of Prize.

RANCHO LA PUERTA SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE IS NECESSARY - MAKING A CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

HOW TO ENTER THE ABOVE SWEEPSTAKES:

No contribution or purchase is necessary. To enter the Rancho La Puerta Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes"), an entrant must do one of the following: 1) Make a membership contribution to Southern California Public Radio between 12:00 am on December 27, 2021 and 11:59pm on December 31, 2021 (all times PT), or 2) click here and complete the online entry form.

Incomplete entries or entries submitted by other means will not be considered. Limit one entry per household. Multiple entries, if discovered, will be disqualified. No mechanical reproductions of entries allowed.

SPONSOR has sole responsibility for determining if an entry has been successfully submitted. Any entry that is not in compliance with these Official Rules may be disqualified, at the sole discretion of the SPONSOR. Void where prohibited by law.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to legal residents of California who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES ONLY. DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES UNLESS YOU ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. The following persons are not eligible: Persons who on or after July 1, 2021, were or are employees of SPONSOR or its related organizations, including American Public Media Group, Southern California Public Radio, or their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

PRIZE DETAILS: One (1) Winner will be awarded the following:



One (1x) 7-night stay for two guests, Saturday to Saturday stay

Includes accommodations in the Junior Villas

Food – Three (3) meals a day plus snacks and beverages

Scheduled transportation (Saturdays only) to and from San Diego International Airport

Complete program – 50+ daily activities, Evening Programs, and Lectures

TERMS: Valid through December 31, 2022. Blackout dates apply. Subject to availability. Non-transferable to other guests. No cash value. Cannot be sold.

PRIZE VALUE: $9,000.00 retail value

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: Every eligible entry will be included in the Sweepstakes. One (1) Winner for each drawing will be selected by a random drawing by SPONSOR. Winner will be notified by telephone or e-mail using the contact information provided in the entry. If SCPR is unable to reach the Winner, Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or the Winner is unable to acknowledge receipt of the Prize within 5 days of notification, the un-awarded Prize will go to the first backup and subsequent backups thereof until the Prize is awarded. Winner must sign a release form and necessary tax documentation prior to awarding of Prize.

IPAD SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE IS NECESSARY - MAKING A CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

HOW TO ENTER THE ABOVE SWEEPSTAKES:

No contribution or purchase is necessary. To enter the iPad Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes"), an entrant must do one of the following: 1) Make a membership contribution to Southern California Public Radio between 12:00 am and 11:59pm on October 22, 2021 (all times PT), or 2) click here and complete the online entry form.

Incomplete entries or entries submitted by other means will not be considered. Limit one entry per household. Multiple entries, if discovered, will be disqualified. No mechanical reproductions of entries allowed.

SPONSOR has sole responsibility for determining if an entry has been successfully submitted. Any entry that is not in compliance with these Official Rules may be disqualified, at the sole discretion of the SPONSOR. Void where prohibited by law.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to legal residents of California who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES ONLY. DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES UNLESS YOU ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. The following persons are not eligible: Persons who on or after December 1, 2020, were or are employees of SPONSOR or its related organizations, including American Public Media Group, Southern California Public Radio, or their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

PRIZE DETAILS: One (1) Winner will be awarded the following: One (1) 10.2-inch iPad with 64GB storage.

PRIZE VALUE: $329.00 retail value

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: Every eligible entry will be included in the Sweepstakes. One (1) Winner for each drawing will be selected by a random drawing by SPONSOR. Winner will be notified by telephone or e-mail using the contact information provided in the entry. If SCPR is unable to reach the Winner, Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or the Winner is unable to acknowledge receipt of the Prize within 5 days of notification, the un-awarded Prize will go to the first backup and subsequent backups thereof until the Prize is awarded. Winner must sign a release form and necessary tax documentation prior to awarding of Prize.

STATE PARKS PASS SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE IS NECESSARY - MAKING A CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

HOW TO ENTER THE ABOVE SWEEPSTAKES:

No contribution or purchase is necessary. To enter the State Parks Pass Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes"), an entrant must do one of the following: 1) Make a membership contribution to Southern California Public Radio between 12:00 am and 11:59pm on October 21, 2021 (all times PT), or 2) click here and complete the online entry form.

Incomplete entries or entries submitted by other means will not be considered. Limit one entry per household. Multiple entries, if discovered, will be disqualified. No mechanical reproductions of entries allowed.

SPONSOR has sole responsibility for determining if an entry has been successfully submitted. Any entry that is not in compliance with these Official Rules may be disqualified, at the sole discretion of the SPONSOR. Void where prohibited by law.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to legal residents of California who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES ONLY. DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES UNLESS YOU ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. The following persons are not eligible: Persons who on or after April 1, 2021, were or are employees of SPONSOR or its related organizations, including American Public Media Group, Southern California Public Radio, or their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

PRIZE DETAILS: Four (4) Winners will be awarded the following: A California Explorer Vehicle Day Use Annual Pass, valid for 12 months from the month purchased. This pass does not provide access to Off Highway Motor Vehicular Recreation areas (OHV), is not valid for camping, boat use fees, oversized vehicle fees, additional/extra vehicle fees, sanitation disposal use, or other supplemental fees, and is valid only in parks operated by California State Parks. Admittance and use subject to available space. The pass (photocopies not accepted) must be presented at entrance station and displayed on the rearview mirror or vehicle dashboard (as applicable) when visiting state parks that honor this pass; proof of purchase not accepted for entry. View the California Explorer Annual Pass Terms and Conditions and complete list of parks accepting and not accepting the pass.

PRIZE VALUE: $195.00 retail value

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: Every eligible entry will be included in the Sweepstakes. One (1) Winner for each drawing will be selected by a random drawing by SPONSOR. Winner will be notified by telephone or e-mail using the contact information provided in the entry. If SCPR is unable to reach the Winner, Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or the Winner is unable to acknowledge receipt of the Prize within 5 days of notification, the un-awarded Prize will go to the first backup and subsequent backups thereof until the Prize is awarded. Winner must sign a release form and necessary tax documentation prior to awarding of Prize.

BRAVES V. DODGERS NLCS GAME 4 SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE IS NECESSARY - MAKING A CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

HOW TO ENTER THE ABOVE SWEEPSTAKES:

No contribution or purchase is necessary. To enter the NLCS Game 4 Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes"), an entrant must do one of the following: 1) Make a membership contribution to Southern California Public Radio, KPCC between 6:00am and 12:00pm on October 20, 2021, or 2) click here to complete the online entry form.

Incomplete entries or entries submitted by other means will not be considered. Limit one entry per household. Multiple entries, if discovered, will be disqualified. No mechanical reproductions of entries allowed.

SPONSOR has sole responsibility for determining if an entry has been successfully submitted. Any entry that is not in compliance with these Official Rules may be disqualified, at the sole discretion of the SPONSOR. Void where prohibited by law.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to legal residents of California who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES ONLY. DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES UNLESS YOU ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. The following persons are not eligible: Persons who on or after April 1, 2021, were or are employees of SPONSOR or its related organizations, including American Public Media Group, Southern California Public Radio, or their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

PRIZE DETAILS: One (1) Winner will be awarded the following: Two (2) tickets in the Infield Loge Box section 103, Row P, Seats 5 and 6, to the 2021 NLCS Game 4 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 5:04 PM.

PRIZE VALUE: $635.13 retail value

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: Every eligible entry will be included in the Sweepstakes. One (1) Winner for each drawing will be selected by a random drawing by SPONSOR. Winner will be notified by telephone or e-mail using the contact information provided in the entry. If SCPR is unable to reach the Winner, Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or the Winner is unable to acknowledge receipt of the Prize within 1 hour of notification, the un-awarded Prize will go to the first backup and subsequent backups thereof until the Prize is awarded. Winner must sign a release form and necessary tax documentation prior to awarding of Prize.

PELOTON SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE IS NECESSARY - MAKING A CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

HOW TO ENTER THE ABOVE SWEEPSTAKES:

No contribution or purchase is necessary. To enter the Peloton Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes"), an entrant must do one of the following: 1) Make a membership contribution to Southern California Public Radio between 12:00 am and 11:59pm on October 19, 2021 (all times PT), or 2) click here and complete the online entry form.

Incomplete entries or entries submitted by other means will not be considered. Limit one entry per household. Multiple entries, if discovered, will be disqualified. No mechanical reproductions of entries allowed.

SPONSOR has sole responsibility for determining if an entry has been successfully submitted. Any entry that is not in compliance with these Official Rules may be disqualified, at the sole discretion of the SPONSOR. Void where prohibited by law.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to legal residents of California who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES ONLY. DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES UNLESS YOU ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. The following persons are not eligible: Persons who on or after December 1, 2020, were or are employees of SPONSOR or its related organizations, including American Public Media Group, Southern California Public Radio, or their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

PRIZE DETAILS: One (1) Winner will be awarded the following: A Peloton original bike, works bundle consisting of a pair of shoes, headphones, and bike weights (1, 2 or 3 lb), one year bike warranty, a 12-month membership included in the form of a $468 gift card.

PRIZE VALUE: $2,281.00 retail value

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: Every eligible entry will be included in the Sweepstakes. One (1) Winner for each drawing will be selected by a random drawing by SPONSOR. Winner will be notified by telephone or e-mail using the contact information provided in the entry. If SCPR is unable to reach the Winner, Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or the Winner is unable to acknowledge receipt of the Prize within 5 days of notification, the un-awarded Prize will go to the first backup and subsequent backups thereof until the Prize is awarded. Winner must sign a release form and necessary tax documentation prior to awarding of Prize.

GIANTS V. DODGERS NLDS GAME 3 SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE IS NECESSARY - MAKING A CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

HOW TO ENTER THE ABOVE SWEEPSTAKES:

No contribution or purchase is necessary. To enter the NLDS Game 3 Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes"), an entrant must do one of the following: 1) Make a membership contribution to Southern California Public Radio, KPCC, or LAist between 6:00am and 7:00pm on October 8, 2021, or 2) click here to complete the online entry form.

Incomplete entries or entries submitted by other means will not be considered. Limit one entry per household. Multiple entries, if discovered, will be disqualified. No mechanical reproductions of entries allowed.

SPONSOR has sole responsibility for determining if an entry has been successfully submitted. Any entry that is not in compliance with these Official Rules may be disqualified, at the sole discretion of the SPONSOR. Void where prohibited by law.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to legal residents of California who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES ONLY. DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES UNLESS YOU ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. The following persons are not eligible: Persons who on or after April 1, 2021, were or are employees of SPONSOR or its related organizations, including American Public Media Group, Southern California Public Radio, or their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

PRIZE DETAILS: One (1) Winner will be awarded the following: Two (2) tickets in the Infield Loge Box Value section 145, Row J, Seats 4 and 5, to the 2021 NLDS Game 3 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, on Monday, October 11, 2021.

PRIZE VALUE: $671.07 retail value

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: Every eligible entry will be included in the Sweepstakes. One (1) Winner for each drawing will be selected by a random drawing by SPONSOR. Winner will be notified by telephone or e-mail using the contact information provided in the entry. If SCPR is unable to reach the Winner, Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or the Winner is unable to acknowledge receipt of the Prize within 1 hour of notification, the un-awarded Prize will go to the first backup and subsequent backups thereof until the Prize is awarded. Winner must sign a release form and necessary tax documentation prior to awarding of Prize.

VIKING SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE IS NECESSARY - MAKING A CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

HOW TO ENTER THE ABOVE SWEEPSTAKES:

No contribution or purchase is necessary. To enter the Viking Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes"), an entrant must do one of the following: 1) Make a membership contribution to Southern California Public Radio between 6:00am on September 22, 2021 and 11:59pm on October 13, 2021 or 2) click here and complete the online entry form.

Incomplete entries or entries submitted by other means will not be considered. Limit one entry per household. Multiple entries, if discovered, will be disqualified. No mechanical reproductions of entries allowed.

SPONSOR has sole responsibility for determining if an entry has been successfully submitted. Any entry that is not in compliance with these Official Rules may be disqualified, at the sole discretion of the SPONSOR. Void where prohibited by law.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to legal residents California who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES ONLY. DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES UNLESS YOU ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. The following persons are not eligible: Persons who on or after January 1, 2021 were or are employees of SPONSOR or its related organizations, including Viking River Cruise, American Public Media Group, Southern California Public Radio, or their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

PRIZE DETAILS: One (2x) 8-Day River Cruise of Choice (European Cruise) for two (value $6,998.00) Category E, double occupancy, cruise only. Amenity taxes and service charges will be included. Cardholder will be responsible for on-board gratuity. Terms: Cruise includes an 8-day river cruise, included meals, shore excursions and tours. Airfare, transfers, land extensions and cruisetours are not included by Viking. Not transferable; no credit will be issued for cruise fares of lesser value; value may not be exchanged for cash. Valued up to $6,998.00. Valid on available 2022 embarkations only. Blackout dates may apply. Not combinable with any other offer. Subject to stateroom availability. Must make reservations within 120 days prior to departure. Additional add-ons, such as air, transfers, hotels, etc. are only payable by credit card. Restrictions may apply. Roundtrip airfare for two (2) or anything else you choose will be covered by SCPR with a gift card worth $1,600.00.

PRIZE VALUE: $8,598.00 retail value

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: Every eligible entry will be included in the Sweepstakes. One (1) Winner for each drawing will be selected by a random drawing by SPONSOR. Winner will be notified by telephone or e-mail using the contact information provided in the entry. If SCPR is unable to reach the Winner, Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or the Winner is unable to acknowledge receipt of the Prize within 5 days of notification, the un-awarded Prize will go to the first backup and subsequent backups thereof until the Prize is awarded. Winner must sign a release form and necessary tax documentation prior to awarding of Prize.

TORREY PINES SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE IS NECESSARY - MAKING A CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

HOW TO ENTER THE ABOVE SWEEPSTAKES:

No contribution or purchase is necessary. To enter the Torrey Pines Giveaway (the "Giveaway"), an entrant must do one of the following: 1) Make a membership contribution to Southern California Public Radio between 12:00 am on October 16, 2021 and 11:59pm on October 18, 2021 (all times PT), or 2) click here and complete the online entry form.

Incomplete entries or entries submitted by other means will not be considered. Limit one entry per household. Multiple entries, if discovered, will be disqualified. No mechanical reproductions of entries allowed.

SPONSOR has sole responsibility for determining if an entry has been successfully submitted. Any entry that is not in compliance with these Official Rules may be disqualified, at the sole discretion of the SPONSOR. Void where prohibited by law.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to legal residents of California who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. THIS GIVEAWAY IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES ONLY. DO NOT ENTER THIS GIVEAWAY UNLESS YOU ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. The following persons are not eligible: Persons who on or after April 1, 2021, were or are employees of SPONSOR or its related organizations, including American Public Media Group, Southern California Public Radio, or their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

PRIZE DETAILS: One (1) Winner will be awarded the following: A Signature Room reservation at The Lodge at Torrey Pines for two (2) nights, Dinner for two (2) guests in A.R. Valentien, and two (2) 50-minute spa treatments at The Spa at Torrey Pines.

PRIZE VALUE: $1,800.00 retail value

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: Every eligible entry will be included in the Giveaway. One (1) Winner for each drawing will be selected by a random drawing by SPONSOR. Winner will be notified by telephone or e-mail using the contact information provided in the entry. If SCPR is unable to reach the Winner, Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or the Winner is unable to acknowledge receipt of the Prize within 5 days of notification, the un-awarded Prize will go to the first backup and subsequent backups thereof until the Prize is awarded. Winner must sign a release form and necessary tax documentation prior to awarding of Prize.