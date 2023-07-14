FilmWeek Feature: Larry Mantle Interviews Mission: Impossible Stunt Coordinator Wade Eastwood

Larry Mantle Interviews Mission Impossible Stunt Coordinator Wade Eastwood

The “Mission Impossible” franchise has pulled off some of the biggest stunts in cinematic history. On many top ten lists of most dangerous stunts of all time is a scene from “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (2011) in which Tom Cruise's death-defying Ethan Hunt scales a skyscraper using suction gloves and makes a nerve-wracking jump, which leaves him hanging by one foot. The latest installment, “Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One,” is no exception with audiences leaving the theaters mystified at how Cruise drove a motorcycle off a cliff. Stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood has been the stunt coordinator for the last three Mission: Impossible films. Eastwood has been in the industry for nearly 30 years and is credited with stunt work on some of the biggest recent blockbusters like “Interstellar,” “Inception” and “Troy.” Eastwood joins Larry on FilmWeek to discuss some of the biggest stunts he worked on for “Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning,” how he prepares actors to do death-defying feats, and whether or not the Oscars should add a stunt category to the awards.