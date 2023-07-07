Larry Mantle Interviews Gale Anne Hurd And Alex Winter Of ‘The YouTube Effect’

Social media’s effects on our daily lives is constantly being examined as the technology and pervasive nature of these platforms evolves more quickly than we can process. In the new documentary ‘The YouTube Effect,’ director Alex Winter goes in-depth on the history and influence of one of the largest video sharing platforms in the world, YouTube. Larry Mantle sits down with the documentary’s director, Alex Winter, and its producer, Gale Anne Hurd, to discuss the making of the film and YouTube’s legacy as a platform.

