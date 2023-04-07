©2023 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ ‘Showing Up,’ ‘Paint’ and More

Published April 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM PDT




(from left) Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) in Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.

FW Review 04.07.2023

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Claudia Puig, Peter Rainer and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Larry Interviews Mark Vieira, Author Of “Warner Bros: 100 Years Of Storytelling”

FW Feature 04.07.2023

In recent years, Warner Bros. has become known for expansive franchises like Harry Potter and the DC universe. However, the famous film studio first started out in film noir with actors Humphrey Bogart and Bette Davis and in classic animation with the iconic characters of the Looney Tunes. In his new book “Warner Bros: 100 Years Of Storytelling,” filmmaker, writer, and photographer Mark Vieira chronicles the legendary studio’s history. Vieira joins Larry to discuss the studio’s origins as an immigrant family business between Polish-Jewish brothers to its controversial rise with movies like “A Clockwork Orange” and “The Exorcist.”

