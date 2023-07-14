FilmWeek: ‘The Miracle Club,’ ‘Theater Camp,’ ‘Bird Box Barcelona,’ ‘Earth Mama’ And More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell and Manuel Betancourt review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “The Miracle Club” Wide Release
- “Afire” American Cinematheque [Los Feliz] & Laemmle Royal [West LA]
- “Theater Camp” In Select AMC Theaters
- “Bird Box Barcelona” Streaming on Netflix
- “The League” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
- “Black Ice” In Select AMC Theaters
- “Earth Mama” Landmark’s Nuart Theater [West LA]
- “Final Cut” Laemmle Claremont, Laemmle Newhall [Santa Clarita] & Laemmle NoHo [North Hollywood]
- “Two Tickets To Greece” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] & Regal Edwards Theater [Long Beach]
- “Joke Man” Available on Digital & VOD Platforms July 18
- “The Jewel Thief” Streaming on Hulu