FilmWeek: ‘The Meg 2: The Trench,’ ‘Shortcomings,’ ‘The Beasts,’ ‘Corner Office’ And More
Austin Cross and LAist film critics Claudia Puig and Tim Cogshell review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms. They also revisit the box-office hit "Barbie" as it goes into its second weekend in theaters still dominating ticket-sales.
- “The Meg 2: The Trench” Wide Release
- “Brother” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
- “Shortcomings” In Select Theaters
- “A Compassionate Spy” Laemmle Royal [West LA]
- “Lola” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
- “The Beasts” Laemmle Royal [West LA]
- “Kokomo City” Laemmle Glendale & Alamo Drafthouse Cinema [DTLA]
- “Princess Mononoke” In Select Theaters August 5 through August 9 for Studio Ghibli Fest
- “Dreamin’ Wild” In Select Theaters
- “Mob Land” In Select Theaters
- “Corner Office” Lumiere Cinema Music Hall [Beverly Hills] & Available on Digital and On Demand
- “What Comes Around” Laemmle NoNo [North Hollywood]