FilmWeek: ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘You Hurt My Feelings,’ ‘Being Mary Tyler Moore,’ and more

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Manuel Betancourt and Claudia Puig review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival

The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF) is a premiere international event dedicated to showcasing the entirety of human experience from the Latino perspective, whether through film, television, digital, music, art, or any other vehicle, regardless of platform. Joining us to talk about this year's festival is freelance film critic Carlos Aguilar. The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, May 31st to Sunday, June 4th.

John Horn’s Interview with Writer, Director Nicole Holofcener Of “You Hurt My Feelings”

Writer and director Nicole Holofcener’s latest work is called“You Hurt My Feelings.” It is about a novelist’s marriage suddenly upended when she overhears her husband giving his honest reaction to her latest book. Julia Louis Dreyfus stars in the film, and it will be Holofcener’s second time working with Dreyfus. LAist Entertainment reporter John Horn chats with Holofcener about her latest project.

