FilmWeek: ‘The Equalizer 3,’ ‘Fremont,’ ‘The Good Mother,’ ‘King Coal’ And More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Wade Major and Tim Cogshell review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “The Equalizer 3” Wide Release
- “Fremont” Laemmle Glendale & Landmark Nuart Theater [West LA]
- “Our Father, The Devil” Laemmle Royal [West LA]
- “The Good Mother” In Select Theaters
- “Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files Of The Boy Scouts Of America” Streaming on Netflix September 6
- “Before, Now & Then” Laemmle Royal [West LA]
- “A Day And A Half” Streaming on Netflix
- “King Coal” Laemmle Glendale
- “Goldfish” Laemmle Town Center [Encino]