FilmWeek: ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse,’ ‘Past Lives,’ ‘Rise,’ and more

40:32

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Christy Lemire , Wade Major and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



Industry Talk: Summer Movies And The Writers’ Strike

9:00

It’s been nearly a whole month since the Hollywood Writers’ Strike began. With no end in sight, studios and writers both insist the other to reinstate negotiations. This is the second biggest writer strike in history, with the last one in 2008 that lasted 100 days. Larry talks with senior editor for Deadline Hollywood Dominic Patten about the latest in the strike and some of the most anticipated summer films.

