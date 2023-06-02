FilmWeek: ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse,’ ‘Past Lives,’ ‘Rise,’ and more
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Christy Lemire, Wade Major and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” Wide Release
- “Past Lives” In Select Theaters
- “Rise” Laemmle Royal [West LA]
- “The Boogeyman” Wide Release
- “Enter the Slipstream” Available on DOD
- “The Roundup: No Way Out” In Select Theaters
- “Falcon Lake” In Select Theaters
- “Padre Pio” Laemmle Royal [West LA] and Laemmle Town Center 5 [Encino]
- “Film: The Living Record Of Our Memory” Streaming on VOD
- “The God Man” Multiple AMC Theaters
- “Shooting Stars” Streaming on Peacock
- “Medellin” Streaming on Amazon Prime
Industry Talk: Summer Movies And The Writers’ Strike
FW Feature 06.02.2023
It’s been nearly a whole month since the Hollywood Writers’ Strike began. With no end in sight, studios and writers both insist the other to reinstate negotiations. This is the second biggest writer strike in history, with the last one in 2008 that lasted 100 days. Larry talks with senior editor for Deadline Hollywood Dominic Patten about the latest in the strike and some of the most anticipated summer films.