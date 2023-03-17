FilmWeek: ‘Scream VI,’ ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods,’ ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ and More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Claudia Puig, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Scream VI,” Wide Release
- “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods,” Wide Release
- “Moving On,” In Select Theaters
- “The Magician’s Elephant,” Streaming on Netflix
- “Champions,” In Select Theaters
- “La Civil,” Laemmle Glendale & Laemmle Royal[West LA]
- “The Forger,” Laemmle Royal[West LA] & Laemmle Town Center[Encino]
- “Sansón And Me,” Laemmle Glendale, Laemmle Monica Film Center[Santa Monica] & Laemmle Claremont March 20
- “Kubrick By Kubrick,” Available on Digital & VOD March 21
- “Pinball: The Man Who Saved The Game,” Galaxy Theater[Riverside] & Streaming on AppleTV+
- “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” Streaming on Netflix
- “Inside,” In Select Theaters
- “Boston Strangler,” Streaming on Hulu