FilmWeek: ‘Renfield,’ ‘Sweetwater,’ ‘Suzume’ and More

FilmWeek Review 04.14.2023 Listen • 30:31

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell , Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



John Horn’s Interview about How To Blow Up A Pipeline

FilmWeek Feature 04.14.2023 Listen • 19:03

Adapted by the non-fiction book of the same name, How to Blow Up A Pipeline is a new fictional film that tells the story of a disparate group of eco-terrorit’s call to action to save the world from the ongoing climate crisis by, you guessed it, blowing up a pipeline. LAist arts and entertainment reporter John Horn speaks more about the movie with Daniel Goldhaber, director and co-writer of the film, and Ariela Barer, actor and co-writer of the film.

