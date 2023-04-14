FilmWeek: ‘Renfield,’ ‘Sweetwater,’ ‘Suzume’ and More

©2023 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek

Published April 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM PDT
(from left) Dracula (Nicolas Cage) and Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) in Renfield, directed by Chris McKay.
Photo Credit: Michele K. Short/U
(from left) Dracula (Nicolas Cage) and Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) in Renfield, directed by Chris McKay.

FilmWeek Review 04.14.2023

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview about How To Blow Up A Pipeline

FilmWeek Feature 04.14.2023

Adapted by the non-fiction book of the same name, How to Blow Up A Pipeline is a new fictional film that tells the story of a disparate group of eco-terrorit’s call to action to save the world from the ongoing climate crisis by, you guessed it, blowing up a pipeline. LAist arts and entertainment reporter John Horn speaks more about the movie with Daniel Goldhaber, director and co-writer of the film, and Ariela Barer, actor and co-writer of the film.

