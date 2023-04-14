FilmWeek: ‘Renfield,’ ‘Sweetwater,’ ‘Suzume’ and More
FilmWeek: ‘Renfield,’ ‘Sweetwater,’ ‘Suzume’ and More
FilmWeek Review 04.14.2023
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Renfield” Wide Release
- “Sweetwater” Wide Release
- “Suzume” Wide Release
- “Chop & Steele” Alamo DrafHouse [Downtown LA]
- “A Life On The Farm” Alamo DraftHouse [Downtown LA]
- “Once Upon A Time In Ukraine” Laemmle Glendale [Glendale]
- “Rare Objects” Laemmle NoHo 7 [North Hollywood]
- “Imagining The Indian” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
- “Mafia Mamma” Wide Release
- “Sakra” In Select Theaters
- “Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman” Laemmle Royal [West LA]
- “Personality Crisis: One Night Only” Streaming on Showtime
- “Chocolat” 4k Restoration Landmark Theater [Westwood]
John Horn’s Interview about How To Blow Up A Pipeline
FilmWeek Feature 04.14.2023
Adapted by the non-fiction book of the same name, How to Blow Up A Pipeline is a new fictional film that tells the story of a disparate group of eco-terrorit’s call to action to save the world from the ongoing climate crisis by, you guessed it, blowing up a pipeline. LAist arts and entertainment reporter John Horn speaks more about the movie with Daniel Goldhaber, director and co-writer of the film, and Ariela Barer, actor and co-writer of the film.