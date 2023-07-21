FilmWeek: ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘20 Days In Mariupol,’ ‘Cobweb’ And More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Peter Rainer and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Oppenheimer” Wide Release
- “Barbie” Wide Release
- “The Beanie Bubble” IPIC Theater [Westwood];Expands to Select Theaters & Streaming on Apple TV+ July 28
- “20 Days In Mariupol” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
- “Mad Heidi” Available on Digital & VOD
- “Lakota Nation Vs. United States” Laemmle Royal [West LA]
- “Cobweb” In Select Theaters
- “Fear The Night” Lumiere Music Hall [Beverly Hills] & Available on Demand and Digital
- “They Cloned Tyrone” In Select Theaters 7 Streaming on Netflix
- “Have You Got It Yet? The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd” Laemmle NoHo [North Hollywood] & Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]