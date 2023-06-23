©2023 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘No Hard Feelings,’ ‘Desperate Souls, Dark City And The Legend Of Midnight Cowboy,’ ‘After Sherman,’ And More

Published June 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT
Jennifer Lawrence sits in a booth at a restaurant. The booth is a wooden bench with a wood paneled wall beside it. Her hair is up in a pony-tail with strands of wavy hair framing her face. Lawrence wears a white tank-top with navy blue stripes. A tall glass of a light brown liquid sits in front of her, topped with a lemon wedge and mint leaves. Lawrence plays with the straw in the drink. She smiles closed lipped at whoever is sitting in front of her. Its a forced smile that doesn't reach her eyes.
FilmWeek: ‘No Hard Feelings,’ ‘Desperate Souls, Dark City And The Legend Of Midnight Cowboy,’ ‘After Sherman,’ And More

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Peter Rainer and Claudia Puig review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

The Beloved Video Store Vidiots Re-Opens In Eagle Rock
Remember Vidiots, the beloved video store in Santa Monica that closed in 2017? Well, after a five-year closure, a pandemic, and a crosstown move — it has reopened in Eagle Rock. In addition to being a rental store with tens of thousands of titles, it also has a state-of-the-art movie theater within the vintage Eagle Theatre as well as a beer and wine bar. Vidiots originally opened in 1985 as a woman-founded video shop and screening space in Santa Monica. With its many movies to rent and classic, hard-to-find titles, it had a devoted clientele of local movie lovers and Hollywood cinephiles. Joining us today on FilmWeek to talk about this big opening is Vidiot’s executive directorMaggie Mackay and board member and LAist film critic Claudia Puig.

