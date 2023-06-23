FilmWeek: ‘No Hard Feelings,’ ‘Desperate Souls, Dark City And The Legend Of Midnight Cowboy,’ ‘After Sherman,’ And More
FilmWeek: ‘No Hard Feelings,’ ‘Desperate Souls, Dark City And The Legend Of Midnight Cowboy,’ ‘After Sherman,’ And More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Peter Rainer and Claudia Puig review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “No Hard Feelings” Wide Release
- “Desperate Souls, Dark City And The Legend Of Midnight Cowboy” Laemmle Royal[West LA] & Laemmle Town Center[Encino]
- “The Last Rider” In Select Theaters
- “After Sherman” Premiering on PBS June 26
- “Love Gets A Room” Laemmle Royal[West LA] & Laemmle Town Center[Encino]; Available on Demand June 30
- “Maximum Truth” Laemmle Monica Film Center[Santa Monica] & Available on Demand
- “The Perfect Find” Streaming on Netflix
- “Here. Is. Better.” Laemmle Monica film Center[Santa Monica]; Available on Digital June 27
- “Scarlet” Laemmle Glendale & Landmark’s Nuart Theater[West LA]
- “Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed” Streaming on MAX June 28
The Beloved Video Store Vidiots Re-Opens In Eagle Rock
Remember Vidiots, the beloved video store in Santa Monica that closed in 2017? Well, after a five-year closure, a pandemic, and a crosstown move — it has reopened in Eagle Rock. In addition to being a rental store with tens of thousands of titles, it also has a state-of-the-art movie theater within the vintage Eagle Theatre as well as a beer and wine bar. Vidiots originally opened in 1985 as a woman-founded video shop and screening space in Santa Monica. With its many movies to rent and classic, hard-to-find titles, it had a devoted clientele of local movie lovers and Hollywood cinephiles. Joining us today on FilmWeek to talk about this big opening is Vidiot’s executive director Maggie Mackay and board member and LAist film critic Claudia Puig.