FilmWeek: ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,’ ‘The Nun II,’ ‘El Conde’ And More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Christy Lemire and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” Wide Release
- “The Nun II” Wide Release
- “Scrapper” Landmark Nuart Theater [West LA]
- “El Conde” Laemmle Royal [West LA] & Laemmle NoHo [North Hollywood]; Begins Streaming on Netflix September 15
- “A Million Miles Away” Laemmle NoHo [North Hollywood]; Available on Prime Video September 15
- “Joyce Carol Oates: A Body In The Service Of Mind” Lammle Royal [West LA] & Available on Amazon & Apple TV+
- “Rotting In The Sun” Alamo Drafthouse Cinema [DTLA]; Available to Stream on MUBI September 15