©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,’ ‘The Nun II,’ ‘El Conde’ And More

Published September 8, 2023 at 9:06 AM PDT
Ways to Subscribe
Nia Vardalos and John Corbett sit a table oceanside, bright blue waves crashing behind them. Vardalos looks at Corbett smiling. She is holding a piece of paper that seems to be a page ripped from a notebook. Corbett looks at her, his mouth open as if laughing.
Courtesy of Focus Features

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Christy Lemire and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Stay Connected