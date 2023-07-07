FilmWeek: ‘Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One,’ ‘Joy Ride,’ ‘The Lesson’ And More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Amy Nicholson and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One” In Select Theaters July 10; Expands to Wide Release July 12
- “Biosphere” Alamo Drafthouse Cinema [DTLA] & Landmark Nuart Theatre [West LA]
- “Joy Ride” Wide Release
- “The Lesson” In Select Theaters
- “Amanda” Laemmle Royal [West LA]; Expands to Laemmle Town Center [Encino], Laemmle Glendale & Laemmle Claremont July 14
- “The Out-Laws” Streaming on Netflix
- “The YouTube Effect” Alamo Drafthouse Cinema [DTLA]
- “Once Upon A Time In Uganda” Alamo Drafthouse Cinema [DTLA]; Expanding to Select Theaters July 14
- “The Passengers Of The Night” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
- “Contempt” Laemmle Royal[West LA]
Larry Mantle Interviews Gale Anne Hurd And Alex Winter Of ‘The YouTube Effect’
Social media’s effects on our daily lives is constantly being examined as the technology and pervasive nature of these platforms evolves more quickly than we can process. In the new documentary ‘The YouTube Effect,’ director Alex Winter goes in-depth on the history and influence of one of the largest video sharing platforms in the world, YouTube. Larry Mantle sits down with the documentary’s director, Alex Winter, and its producer, Gale Anne Hurd, to discuss the making of the film and YouTube’s legacy as a platform.