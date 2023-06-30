©2023 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny,’ ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,’ ‘Every Body,’ And More

Published June 30, 2023 at 9:14 AM PDT
Harrison Ford stands in a large room that seems to be inside a temple or church of some sort. The walls are made of sand colored stone with large windows of curved shapes. The windows let warm light in from the outside. Ford wears the classic Indiana Jones outfit: a brown hat, brown leather jacket, whit button-up and black tie. He raises his iconic whip in his right hand, bracing to use it. His face looks like one of shock or surprise, as if caught off guard by whoever stands in front of him out of view. His eyes are wide, his mouth slightly open but tensed.
Courtesy of Disney

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Lael Loewenstein, Christy Lemire and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

FilmWeek Feature: The Academy Museum Podcast Preview

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and LAist Studios have teamed up for a multi-season audio series that examines the myriad of stories of our cinematic history. Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and a MacArthur Fellow, hosts the series. The second season, entitled “Close Up on Casting: The Hidden Role of Casting in Film History,” explores the immense influence that casting directors can have on the success of a film and the career trajectories of actors. Episodes include revelatory interviews and in-depth conversations with OscarⓇ winners, film artists, industry leaders, activists, journalists, and scholars, as well as archival audio and other exclusive content that will only be accessible through the podcast. Larry speaks with Jacqueline Stewart about the podcast and this season's focus on the importance of casting directors in the industry.

Season 2 premiered on June 15th and will drop weekly episodes through July 20th. Episodes 1 through 3 are available now, wherever you get your podcasts. 

