FilmWeek: ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny,’ ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,’ ‘Every Body,’ And More

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Lael Loewenstein , Christy Lemire and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



FilmWeek Feature: The Academy Museum Podcast Preview

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and LAist Studios have teamed up for a multi-season audio series that examines the myriad of stories of our cinematic history. Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and a MacArthur Fellow, hosts the series. The second season, entitled “Close Up on Casting: The Hidden Role of Casting in Film History,” explores the immense influence that casting directors can have on the success of a film and the career trajectories of actors. Episodes include revelatory interviews and in-depth conversations with OscarⓇ winners, film artists, industry leaders, activists, journalists, and scholars, as well as archival audio and other exclusive content that will only be accessible through the podcast. Larry speaks with Jacqueline Stewart about the podcast and this season's focus on the importance of casting directors in the industry.

Season 2 premiered on June 15th and will drop weekly episodes through July 20th. Episodes 1 through 3 are available now, wherever you get your podcasts.