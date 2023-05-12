©2023 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Hypnotic,’ ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter,’ ‘It Ain’t Over,’ and more

Published May 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT
Hypnotic film starring Starring: Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, Hala Finley, William Fichtner, Dayo Okeniyi, and JD Pardo
Ketchup Entertainment
FW Review 05.12.2023

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Wade Major, Andy Klein and Amy Nicholson review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Industry Talk: Guardians At The Box Office, Writer’s Strike And Video Game Adaptations

FW Feature 05.12.2023

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Wade Major and Andy Klein talk about the future of the Marvel Universe as Guardians of the Galaxy 3 dominates box office, the significant impacts of the Hollywood Writer strike, and movie adaptations of video games.

  • Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Blasts Off At The Box Office
  • The Writers Strike Will Change Hollywood
  • Video Game Adaptations: Why Some Work And Others Don’t
