FilmWeek: ‘Hypnotic,’ ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter,’ ‘It Ain’t Over,’ and more
FW Review 05.12.2023
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Wade Major, Andy Klein and Amy Nicholson review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Hypnotic” Wide Release
- “Book Club: The Next Chapter” Wide Release
- “It Ain't Over” In Select Theaters
- “Fool’s Paradise” Wide Release
- “Knight Of The Zodiac” Wide Release
- “Still: A Michael J.Fox Movie” Laemmle Royal[West LA] and Laemmle NoHo 7[North Hollywood]
- “Love Again” Wide Release
- “L’Immensità” Laemmle Royal[West LA]
- “The Starling Girl” In Select Theaters
- “Blackberry” In Select Theaters
- “The Mother” Streaming on Netflix
- “Monica” In Select Theaters
Industry Talk: Guardians At The Box Office, Writer’s Strike And Video Game Adaptations
FW Feature 05.12.2023
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Wade Major and Andy Klein talk about the future of the Marvel Universe as Guardians of the Galaxy 3 dominates box office, the significant impacts of the Hollywood Writer strike, and movie adaptations of video games.
- Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Blasts Off At The Box Office
- The Writers Strike Will Change Hollywood
- Video Game Adaptations: Why Some Work And Others Don’t