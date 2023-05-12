FilmWeek: ‘Hypnotic,’ ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter,’ ‘It Ain’t Over,’ and more

FW Review 05.12.2023 Listen • 39:32

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Wade Major , Andy Klein and Amy Nicholson review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



Industry Talk: Guardians At The Box Office, Writer’s Strike And Video Game Adaptations

FW Feature 05.12.2023 Listen • 10:00

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Wade Major and Andy Klein talk about the future of the Marvel Universe as Guardians of the Galaxy 3 dominates box office, the significant impacts of the Hollywood Writer strike, and movie adaptations of video games.

