FilmWeek: ‘Haunted Mansion,’ ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,’ ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’ And More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Lael Loewenstein, Manuel Betancourt and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms. They also revisit the box-office hit "Barbie" as it goes into its second weekend in theaters still dominating ticket-sales.
- “Haunted Mansion” Wide Release
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” Wide Release
- “War Pony” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] & Available on Demand
- “The Unknown Country” Landmark’s Nuart Theater [West LA]
- “The First Slam Dunk” In Select Theaters
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Laemmle Royal[West LA]
- “Justice League: Warworld” Available on DVD and Digital
- “The Mistress” Laemmle Glendale & Available on VOD
- “Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir The Movie” Bay Theater [Pacific Palisades] & Streaming on Netflix
- “Barbie” Wide Release