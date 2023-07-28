©2023 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Haunted Mansion,’ ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,’ ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’ And More

Published July 28, 2023 at 9:29 AM PDT
Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, and Owen Wilson stand in an ornate living room with carved wooden wall panels with candelabras hanging off those walls, washing the room in a dim golden glow with a slight haze of dust. They all stare up at something on the ceiling or high on the wall in front of them. Stanfield and Wilson look on seemingly worried while Dawson and Haddish look more unphased by what they are witnessing. Dawson wears a an orange sweater over a green collared shirt. Haddish wears a tall headscarf and heavy dark green cloak. Stanfield wears a green, red, and blue striped button down. Wilson wears a black fedora-like hat and priest suit.
Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Lael Loewenstein, Manuel Betancourt and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms. They also revisit the box-office hit "Barbie" as it goes into its second weekend in theaters still dominating ticket-sales.

