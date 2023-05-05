FilmWeek: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3,’ ‘Plan 75,’ and ‘The Eight Mountain,’ and more

FW Review 05.05.2023mp3 Listen • 30:32

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Christy Lemire , Peter Rainer , and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



John Horn Talks With Emma Thompson

FW Feature 05.05.2023 Listen • 19:02

“What’s Love Got To Do With It” stars Emma Thompson and Lily James. It follows a documentary filmmaker, played by Lily James, in Pakistan capturing her childhood neighbor’s arranged marriage in her next film. Though it might be controversial, arranged marriage is still occurring and accepted in many cultures and countries today. And this film shows how love plays a role in these situations. LAist arts and entertainment reporter John Horn speaks with Thompson on her new film and what she loves about the story.

