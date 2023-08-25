©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor
Listener advisory: KVLA 90.3 in the Coachella Valley is currently down. More details here
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Gran Turismo,’ ‘Retribution,’ ‘Golda,’ ‘Bella!’ And More

Published August 25, 2023 at 9:37 AM PDT
Ways to Subscribe
Archie Madekwe sits in the driver's seat of a car, only his shoulders up visible from behind the steering wheel. He wears an all black racing suit, "Nissan" written across the front of the collar of the suit's turtle neck. Madekwe looks forward, slightly off to his right. He looks on in anticipation.
Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Lael Loewenstein and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Stay Connected