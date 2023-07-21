FilmWeek Feature: Larry’s Interview With Christopher Nolan About OPPENHEIMER

Chrisptopher Nolan is known for his film epics that demand to be seen in theaters on the big screen with their breath-taking visuals and intricate plots. His latest film, Oppenheimer, although Nolan’s first biopic, is no exception. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” (2005) by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, and tells the story of the scientist who invented the atomic bomb. The film is shot on IMAX® much like his previous works and maintains Nolan’s signature storytelling that plays with time and our perception of it. Joining us on FilmWeek to discuss the new film Oppenheimer and the legacy of the man behind it is the film’s writer and director Christopher Nolan.