FilmWeek

FilmWeek Feature: Larry’s Interview With Author Nat Segaloff On His New Book “The Exorcist Legacy: 50 Years Of Fear”

Published July 28, 2023 at 9:37 AM PDT
A young girl, Linda Blair, floats above a bed in a small bedroom. Blair wears a white night gown. Her arms are outstretched , her legs slightly together as she looks like she's laying down but in the air. Two men in all black stand at the foot of the bed, Max von Sydow and Jason Miller. von Sydow has one arm raised above his head with something in it. The room is dark, the only light coming from a lamp on the nightstand next to the bed. The room has a bluish glow to everything.
It’s been called the scariest movie of all time and it just turned 50 years old. William Friedkin’s “The Exorcist” came out in 1973 and has since inspired sequels, prequels, and TV series. In his latest book “The Exorcist Legacy: 50 Years of Fear,” writer and film historian Nat Segaloff brings his insights to a film that has embedded itself in our collective psyche and its place in the zeitgeist. Nat joins Larry on FilmWeek to talk about the history of “The Exorcist” and why it has had such staying power in horror and film culture.

