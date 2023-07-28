FilmWeek Feature: Larry’s Interview With Author Nat Segaloff On His New Book “The Exorcist Legacy: 50 Years Of Fear”

It’s been called the scariest movie of all time and it just turned 50 years old. William Friedkin’s “The Exorcist” came out in 1973 and has since inspired sequels, prequels, and TV series. In his latest book “The Exorcist Legacy: 50 Years of Fear,” writer and film historian Nat Segaloff brings his insights to a film that has embedded itself in our collective psyche and its place in the zeitgeist. Nat joins Larry on FilmWeek to talk about the history of “The Exorcist” and why it has had such staying power in horror and film culture.