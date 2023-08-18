©2023 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek

FilmWeek Feature: Larry Mantle’s Interview With Director Maite Alberdi About “The Eternal Memory”

Published August 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM PDT
Paulina Urrutia and Augusto Góngora lay on a tan couch in their living room reading a book together. Góngora wears glasses and and a grey sweater, holding the book for both of them to see. Urrutia rests her head on Góngora's shoulder wearing a tan ensemble.
Courtesy of MTV Documentary Films

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, affecting millions across the world. In the new documentary “The Eternal Memory,” director Maite Alberdi explores the disease intimately, following former Chilean journalist Augusto Góngora and his wife, Paulina Urrutia, as they navigate their 25 plus year relationship alongside Góngora’s deteriorating memory. “The Eternal Memory” is the follow up to Alberdi’s Academy Award nominated documentary “The Mole Agent.” Her new film won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at Sundance. Today on FilmWeek, Larry speaks with Chilean film producer, director, documentarian, screenwriter, and film critic, Maite Alberdi, about her new film “The Eternal Memory” and the process of capturing the intimate moments of Góngora’s Alzheimer’s and Góngora and Urruria’s relationship.

