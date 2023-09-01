FilmWeek Feature: Larry Mantle’s Interview With Actress Nancy Olson Livingston

Sunset Boulevard was released in 1950 and has remained one of old Hollywood’s classics. A staple of the noir genre, the film portrays the dark and often obsessive side of fame. Legendary actress Nancy Olson Livingston earned an Academy Award Nomination for her role as Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard, only her second film role at the time. Now, more than 70 years later, Livingston revisits her time as a prominent star in Hollywood’s golden years in her new memoir “A Front Row Seat: An Intimate Look at Broadway, Hollywood and the Age of Glamour.” Today on FilmWeek, Larry Mantle speaks with Academy-award nominated actress, Nancy Olson Livingston, about the legacy of Sunset Boulevard and her long-standing career amongst some of the most iconic American film stars.