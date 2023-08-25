©2023 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek

FilmWeek Feature: Larry Mantle Interviews Author Yunte Huang About His New Biography On Anna May Wong

Published August 25, 2023 at 9:45 AM PDT
Anna May Wong in her role as Princess Ling Moy. She wears an elaborate headdress that creates a half circle atop her heard, embroidered with beaded filigree. Sparkly fringe falls from the bottom of the headdress framing Wong's face with silver bangs. She smiles looking up from hooded eyes, seemingly micheviously.
Courtesy of Paramount

A Los Angeles native, Anna May Wong began acting in silent films when she was a teenager, but she didn’t reach mainstream notoriety until her role in the film “Daughter Of The Dragon” where she played the daughter of Warner Oland’s Fu Manchu. Wong went on to star in numerous films becoming the first Chinese American movie star. Yet, despite her success, Wong faced much criticism. Although she was often celebrated for her part in furthering Asian representation, she was equally condemned for furthering harmful Asian stereotypes in her roles. Today on FilmWeek, Larry speaks with Yunte Huang, professor of English at the University of California, Santa Barbara, Guggenheim Fellow, and author of the new book “Daughter of the Dragon: Anna May Wong’s Rendezvous with American History.” Huang shares the long journey Wong took to become a prominent actress in the United States and the barriers she faced in both her career and personal life working under a Hays Code Hollywood.

