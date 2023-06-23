FilmWeek Feature: Beloved VIDIOTS Comes To Eagle Rock

The Beloved Video Store Vidiots Re-Opens In Eagle Rock

Remember Vidiots, the beloved video store in Santa Monica that closed in 2017? Well, after a five-year closure, a pandemic, and a crosstown move — it has reopened in Eagle Rock. In addition to being a rental store with tens of thousands of titles, it also has a state-of-the-art movie theater within the vintage Eagle Theatre as well as a beer and wine bar. Vidiots originally opened in 1985 as a woman-founded video shop and screening space in Santa Monica. With its many movies to rent and classic, hard-to-find titles, it had a devoted clientele of local movie lovers and Hollywood cinephiles. Joining us today on FilmWeek to talk about this big opening is Vidiot’s executive director Maggie Mackay and board member and LAist film critic Claudia Puig .