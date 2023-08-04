FilmWeek Feature: Austin Cross Talks 'Princess Mononoke' & Its Kickstarting Of Studio Ghibli’s Global Success

Ghibli Fest 2023, a yearly re-screening of Studio Ghibli films, may have kicked off back in March but it’s upcoming re-release has historical significance. That being the 1997 film “Princess Mononoke,” a film that was renowned filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s first, global box office hit, making close $200 million. It’s domestic and global success at the time was unmatched… up until the 2001 film “Spirited Away.”

Fans revisiting these features comes at a time where Miyazaki reaches the next chapter in his storytelling, with his final film “The Boy and the Heron” having released in Japan in July. No official release date globally has been announced, but North America will be blessed with a screening as the Toronto International Film Festival opens its festivities with Miyazaki’s last film as a director.