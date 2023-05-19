FilmWeek: ‘Fast X,’ ‘Wanda Sykes: I’m An entertainer,’ ‘Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom,’ and more

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Lael Loewenstein , Tim Cogshell and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



Larry Mantle’s Interview With Sound Designer Mark Mangini

‘32 Sounds’ is an immersive documentary that explores the phenomenon of sound. From bird calls to voice memos, to the crackle of a falling tree, the film takes the audience on a number of sonic journeys. The sound designer and re-recording mixer for this documentary is Mark Mangini. He is a two-time Academy Award Winner for Dune and Mad Max Fury Road. Larry Mantle sits down with Manginito to discuss how sounds bring movies alive.

