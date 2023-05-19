FilmWeek: ‘Fast X,’ ‘Wanda Sykes: I’m An entertainer,’ ‘Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom,’ and more
FilmWeek: ‘Fast X,’ ‘Wanda Sykes: I’m An entertainer,’ ‘Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom,’ and more
FW Review 05.19.2023
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Lael Loewenstein, Tim Cogshell and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Fast X” Wide Release
- “Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer” Streaming on Netflix
- “Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom” Streaming on Netflix
- “The Thief Collector” In Select Theaters
- “Chile ‘76” Laemmle Royal [West LA]
- “Sanctuary” In Select Theaters
- “White Men Can’t Jump” Streaming on Hulu
- “Master Gardener” In Select Theaters
- “32 Sounds” Laemmle NoHo[North Hollywood]
- “Love To Love You, Donna Summer” Streaming on HBO
- “Victim/Suspect” Streaming on Netflix
Larry Mantle’s Interview With Sound Designer Mark Mangini
FW Feature 05.19.2023
‘32 Sounds’ is an immersive documentary that explores the phenomenon of sound. From bird calls to voice memos, to the crackle of a falling tree, the film takes the audience on a number of sonic journeys. The sound designer and re-recording mixer for this documentary is Mark Mangini. He is a two-time Academy Award Winner for Dune and Mad Max Fury Road. Larry Mantle sits down with Manginito to discuss how sounds bring movies alive.