FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Fast X,’ ‘Wanda Sykes: I’m An entertainer,’ ‘Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom,’ and more

Published May 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM PDT
Vin Diesel as Dom in Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier.
Peter Mountain / Universal Pictu
Vin Diesel as Dom in Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier.

FW Review 05.19.2023

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Lael Loewenstein, Tim Cogshell and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Larry Mantle’s Interview With Sound Designer Mark Mangini

FW Feature 05.19.2023

‘32 Sounds’ is an immersive documentary that explores the phenomenon of sound. From bird calls to voice memos, to the crackle of a falling tree, the film takes the audience on a number of sonic journeys. The sound designer and re-recording mixer for this documentary is Mark Mangini. He is a two-time Academy Award Winner for Dune and Mad Max Fury Road. Larry Mantle sits down with Manginito to discuss how sounds bring movies alive.

