FilmWeek: ‘Creed III,’ ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre,’ ‘Transfusion’ and More
FilmWeek: ‘Creed III,’ ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre,’ ‘Transfusion’ and More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Creed III,” Wide Release
- “Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre,” Wide Release
- “What We Do Next,” Laemmle Monica Film Center[Santa Monica], Regal Foothill Ranch Theater & AMC Burbank Theater
- “A Little White Lie,” Lumiere Music Hall [Beverly Hills] & Harkins Theater At The Grove; On digital & on Demand
- “Pacifiction,” Laemmle Royal
- “Hunt Her, Kill Her,” In Select Theaters
- “Blueback,” In Select Theaters
- “Unseen,” Available on Digital & on Demand March 7
- “Transfusion,” Laemmle Glendale
- “Children Of The Corn,” In Select Theaters; Available on Demand & Digital March 21
- “Casablanca,” In Select Theaters March 5 & March 8 Only
Larry Mantle And The FilmWeek Critics Discuss The Best International Feature Category
In preparation for the 95th Academy Awards, our FilmWeek critics discuss the Oscar nominees for Best International Feature Film which include ‘All Quiet On The Western Front,’ ‘Argentina 1985,’ ‘Close,’ ‘EO,’ and ‘The Quiet Girl.’ Joining Larry to discuss the prospective winners and share their favorite international film of the year are critics Tim Cogshell, Andy Klein, Wade Major, Peter Rainer, Amy Nicholson and Lael Loewenstein. You can see all our critics live Sunday, March 5th at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles as we break down the major Oscar categories and relive the best of 2022 in film. Tickets are on sale now at LAist.com/events. We hope to see you there!