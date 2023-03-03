©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Creed III,’ ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre,’ ‘Transfusion’ and More

Published March 3, 2023 at 9:27 AM PST
Michael B. Jordan and Johnathan Majors stand in a boxing ring. The room is dark around them except for a bright spotlight that illuminates the center of the ring. Jordan is on the left facing Majors who is on the right. Between them is a referee in a light blue button up with a black bow-tie. He is holding a microphone and looking down at the ground as the other two men stare each other down. Both Majors and Jordan are shirtless, their skin glistening with sweat.
FilmWeek: ‘Creed III,’ ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre,’ ‘Transfusion’ and More 

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Larry Mantle And The FilmWeek Critics Discuss The Best International Feature Category

In preparation for the 95th Academy Awards, our FilmWeek critics discuss the Oscar nominees for Best International Feature Film which include ‘All Quiet On The Western Front,’ ‘Argentina 1985,’ ‘Close,’ ‘EO,’ and ‘The Quiet Girl.’ Joining Larry to discuss the prospective winners and share their favorite international film of the year are critics Tim Cogshell, Andy Klein, Wade Major, Peter Rainer, Amy Nicholson and Lael Loewenstein. You can see all our critics live Sunday, March 5th at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles as we break down the major Oscar categories and relive the best of 2022 in film. Tickets are on sale now at LAist.com/events. We hope to see you there!

