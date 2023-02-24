©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Cocaine Bear,’ ‘Jesus Revolution,’ ‘We Have A Ghost’ and More

Published February 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM PST
Ways to Subscribe
Keri Russell stands with her back against a large tree in a forest. She wears a bright pink shirt dress with a white sling bag. Russell looks out the corners of her eyes, trying to see the other side of the tree without moving. She seems to be hiding. trying to stay as still as possible. On the other side of the tree is a large black bear sniffing the branches. It has its paws up against both sides of the tree, bracing itself on its two legs.
Courtesy of Universal Pictures

FilmWeek: ‘Cocaine Bear,’ ‘Jesus Revolution,’ ‘We Have A Ghost’ and More 

FW Reviews 2.24.23

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Wade Major and Christy Lemire review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Larry Mantle And The FilmWeek Critics Discuss The Oscar-Nominated Animated Shorts 

Oscar Nominated Shorts 2.24.23

In preparation for the 95th Academy Awards, our FilmWeek critics Amy Nicholson and Charles Solomon discuss the nominees for Best Animated Short Film, Best Live Action Short Film, and Best Documentary Short Film, sharing their favorites and front runners. You can see all our critics live Sunday, March 5th at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles as we break down the major Oscar categories and relive the best of 2022 in film. Tickets are on sale now at LAist.com/events. We hope to see you there!

Stay Connected