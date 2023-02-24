FilmWeek: ‘Cocaine Bear,’ ‘Jesus Revolution,’ ‘We Have A Ghost’ and More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Wade Major and Christy Lemire review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Cocaine Bear,” Wide Release
- “Jesus Revolution,” Wide Release
- “Navalny,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] & AMC Burbank Theater; Available to Stream on HBO Max
- “Juniper,” In Select Theaters; Available on Prime Video & Apple TV April 4
- “Linoleum,” Laemmle NoHo [North Hollywood]
- “We Have A Ghost,” Streaming on Netflix
- “Die Hart: The Movie,” Available on Prime Video
- “My Happy Ending,” In Select Theaters
- “God’s Time,” Laemmle Glendale
