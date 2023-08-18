©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Blue Beetle,’ ‘Strays,’ ‘Aurora’s Sunrise,’ ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ And More

Published August 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT
Ways to Subscribe
Xolo Maridueña stands in a dark cave. He is wearing a black suit with armored chest and shoulder plates with blue line details that glow. Protruding from the back of his suit are arachnid-like appendages, one above each shoulder that slightly curve at the top like insect legs. The tips of the appendages also glow blue. They are at the height of Maridueña's head. Maridueña looks opened mouthed and wide eyed at something out of frame, his curly hair disheveled.
Courtesy of Warner Bros

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Peter Rainer, Manuel Betancourt and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Stay Connected