FilmWeek: ‘Blue Beetle,’ ‘Strays,’ ‘Aurora’s Sunrise,’ ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ And More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Peter Rainer, Manuel Betancourt and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Blue Beetle” Wide Release
- “Strays” Wide Release
- “Aurora’s Sunrise” Laemmle Glendale
- “The Eternal Memory” Laemmle Royal [West LA] & Laemmle Town Center [Encino]
- “Dead Shot” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
- “The Monkey King” Streaming on Netflix
- “Madeleine Collins” Laemmle Royal [West LA] & Laemmle Town Center [Encino]
- “Landscape With Invisible Hand” In Select Theaters
- “Grave Of The Fireflies” American Cinematheque [Los Feliz]
- “The Adults” In Select Theaters