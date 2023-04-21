FilmWeek: ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ ‘Judy Blume Forever,’ and ‘Chevalier’

FW Review 04.21.2023 Listen • 30:32

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Christy Lemire and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



John Horn’s Interview about WILD LIFE

FW Feature 04.21.2023 Listen • 19:03

“On any scorecard, nature is losing.” Those are the words of conservationist Kris Tompkins, the subject of the new climate change documentary Wild Life. Along with the founder of Patagonia clothing line, Yvon Chouinard, they teams up with filmmaking couple Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin in creating a new climate change documentary Wild Life. LAist arts and entertainment reporter John Horn spoke with Kris Tompkins and Chai Vasarhelyi about ecological colonialism, the importance of corporate environmental responsibilities and more.