FilmWeek: ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ ‘Judy Blume Forever,’ and ‘Chevalier’
FW Review 04.21.2023
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Christy Lemire and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Beau Is Afraid” Wide Release
- “Judy Blume Forever” Laemmle Royal [West LA]
- “Chevalier: Wide Release. Available on VOD platforms
- “Joyland” Landmark Nuart Theater[West LA]
- “Guy Ritchie's The Covenant” Wide Release
- “Carmen” Laemmle Royal [West LA]
- “Wild Life” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] and Cinemark [Ventura]
- “Little Richard: I am Everything” Streaming On Demand
- “Ghosted” Streaming on Apple TV+
- “Flashdance” 40th Anniversary In Select Theaters
John Horn’s Interview about WILD LIFE
FW Feature 04.21.2023
“On any scorecard, nature is losing.” Those are the words of conservationist Kris Tompkins, the subject of the new climate change documentary Wild Life. Along with the founder of Patagonia clothing line, Yvon Chouinard, they teams up with filmmaking couple Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin in creating a new climate change documentary Wild Life. LAist arts and entertainment reporter John Horn spoke with Kris Tompkins and Chai Vasarhelyi about ecological colonialism, the importance of corporate environmental responsibilities and more.