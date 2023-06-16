FilmWeek: ‘Asteroid City,’ ‘Elemental,’ ‘The Flash,’ And More
FW Reviews 6.16.2023
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell, Christy Lemire and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Asteroid City” Wide Release
- “Elemental” Wide Release
- “The Flash” Wide Release
- “The Blackening” Wide Release
- “Stan Lee” Streaming on Disney+
- “Blue Jean” Landmark’s Nuart Theater[West LA]
- “Lonely Castle In The Mirror” In Select Theaters
- “Surrounded” Available on Digital
- “Black Clover: Sword Of Wizard King” Streaming on Netflix
- “Extraction 2” Bay Theater[Pacific Palisades] and Streaming on Netflix
- “Anchorage” Laemmle NoHo 7[North Hollywood]
- “Pretty Red Dress” Available on DOD format
Austin Cross’s Interview With Eva Longoria About 'Flamin' Hot'
If you hit up any grocery store snack aisle, you will find products with a ‘flamin hot’ version. It is a quintessential flavor to our modern snack options. And it all started with one snack: Cheetos. The origin story of the creators of this popular snack is Eva Longoria’s directorial debut, “Flamin’ Hot.” She’s best known as the character Gabrielle Solis on “Desperate Housewives” and she sits down with Austin Cross about her latest work and the Southern California story that inspired it.
