FilmWeek: ‘Asteroid City,’ ‘Elemental,’ ‘The Flash,’ And More

FW Reviews 6.16.2023 Listen • 30:32

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell , Christy Lemire and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



Austin Cross’s Interview With Eva Longoria About 'Flamin' Hot'

Austin Cross’s Interview With Eva Longoria About FLAMIN’ HOT If you hit up any grocery store snack aisle, you will find products with a ‘flamin hot’ version. It is a quintessential flavor to our modern snack options. And it all started with one snack: Cheetos. The origin story of the creators of this popular snack is Eva Longoria’s directorial debut, “Flamin’ Hot.” She’s best known as the character Gabrielle Solis on “Desperate Housewives” and she sits down with Austin Cross about her latest work and the Southern California story that inspired it. Listen • 19:02

If you hit up any grocery store snack aisle, you will find products with a ‘Flamin hot’ version. It is a quintessential flavor to our modern snack options. And it all started with one snack: Cheetos. The origin story of the creators of this popular snack is Eva Longoria’s directorial debut, “Flamin’ Hot.” She’s best known as the character Gabrielle Solis on “Desperate Housewives” and she sits down with Austin Cross about her latest work and the Southern California story that inspired it.