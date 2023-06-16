©2023 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Asteroid City,’ ‘Elemental,’ ‘The Flash,’ And More

Published June 16, 2023 at 9:32 AM PDT
Scarlett Johansson stares straight ahead out of a window. She is in a bathroom, a turquoise bathtub can be seen behind her with an off-white polka-dot shower curtain. Johansson rests her left arm across the window frame, her hand resting on the right arm. Her right elbow sits on window frame as the rest of the right arm reaches up to support her head resting on her right hand. Her eyes are slightly narrowed looking off into the distance, her brows slightly pushed together. Her red lipstick contrasts the mainly light blue and green surroundings.
Courtesy of Focus Features

FilmWeek: ‘Asteroid City,’ ‘Elemental,’ ‘The Flash,’ And More

FW Reviews 6.16.2023

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell, Christy Lemire and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Austin Cross’s Interview With Eva Longoria About 'Flamin' Hot'

Austin Cross’s Interview With Eva Longoria About FLAMIN’ HOT
If you hit up any grocery store snack aisle, you will find products with a ‘flamin hot’ version. It is a quintessential flavor to our modern snack options. And it all started with one snack: Cheetos. The origin story of the creators of this popular snack is Eva Longoria’s directorial debut, “Flamin’ Hot.” She’s best known as the character Gabrielle Solis on “Desperate Housewives” and she sits down with Austin Cross about her latest work and the Southern California story that inspired it.

