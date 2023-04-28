FilmWeek: ‘Are You There God? It's Me Margaret,’ ‘Big George Foreman,’ and ‘R.M.N’

FW Review 04.28.2023 Listen • 30:32

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Claudia Puig and Wade Major review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



John Horn Talks About CinemaCon

FW Feature 04.28.2023 Listen • 19:03

What started as a gathering of movie theater owners in the 1970s, CineCon today is the largest annual convention for the theater industry with attendees from 80 different counties. Goers watch upcoming scores and movies. This year’s event happened this past week in Las Vegas and Laist art and entertainment reporter John Horn was there. He sat down with John Fithian, the outgoing President and CEO of The National Association of theater Owners, to talk about the evolution and significant impacts within the film industry.