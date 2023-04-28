FilmWeek: ‘Are You There God? It's Me Margaret,’ ‘Big George Foreman,’ and ‘R.M.N’
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Claudia Puig and Wade Major review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Are You There God? It's Me Margaret” Wide Release
- “Big George Foreman” Wide Release
- “R.M.N” Wide Release
- “Sisu” Wide Release
- “Other People’s Children” Laemmle Royal [West LA]
- “Peter Pan And Wendy” Streaming on Disney+
- “Polite Society” Wide Release
- “Freaks Vs. The Reich” Laemmle Glendale
- “De Humani Corporis Fabrica” Laemmle Glendale
- “Snag” In Select Theaters
- “The End Of Sex” In Select theaters
John Horn Talks About CinemaCon
What started as a gathering of movie theater owners in the 1970s, CineCon today is the largest annual convention for the theater industry with attendees from 80 different counties. Goers watch upcoming scores and movies. This year’s event happened this past week in Las Vegas and Laist art and entertainment reporter John Horn was there. He sat down with John Fithian, the outgoing President and CEO of The National Association of theater Owners, to talk about the evolution and significant impacts within the film industry.