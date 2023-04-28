©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Are You There God? It's Me Margaret,’ ‘Big George Foreman,’ and ‘R.M.N’

Published April 28, 2023 at 11:48 AM PDT
Ways to Subscribe
Rachel McAdams as Barbara Dimon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley
Dana Hawley/Lionsgate/Dana Hawley/Lionsgate
/
AYTG_DH_060321_0461
Rachel McAdams as Barbara Dimon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley

FilmWeek: ‘Are You There God? It's Me Margaret,’ ‘Big George Foreman,’ and ‘R.M.N’

FW Review 04.28.2023

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Claudia Puig and Wade Major review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn Talks About CinemaCon

FW Feature 04.28.2023

What started as a gathering of movie theater owners in the 1970s, CineCon today is the largest annual convention for the theater industry with attendees from 80 different counties. Goers watch upcoming scores and movies. This year’s event happened this past week in Las Vegas and Laist art and entertainment reporter John Horn was there. He sat down with John Fithian, the outgoing President and CEO of The National Association of theater Owners, to talk about the evolution and significant impacts within the film industry.

Stay Connected