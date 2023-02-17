FilmWeek: ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania,’ ‘Emily,’ ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ & More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania,” Wide Release
- “Return To Seoul,” Laemmle Royal[West LA]
- “Emily,” Century City Theater & The Grove Theater
- “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” In Select Theaters; Available on VOD & Digital
- “Heart Of A Champion,” Laemmle Glendale; Available on Digital & on Demand
- “Boy From Nowhere,” Available on Amazon
- “A Radiant Girl,” Laemmle Monica Center[Santa Monica]
- “The First Fallen,” Laemmle Glendale
- “The Other Fellow,” On Demand
- “88,” Laemmle NoHo[North Hollywood] & Regal Foothill Ranch Theater
Sequels That Are Better Than The Original
One of the biggest films of the year is “Top Gun: Maverick,” nominated for six Academy Awards including best picture. It is also the film credited for bringing audiences back to theaters after the low of the pandemic. The film grossed $1.48 billion and is now the eleventh highest grossing movie worldwide. This is even more surprising when you take into account that “Top Gun: Maverick” is a sequel. Sequels and reboots often have a stigma around them as many never quite measure up to their predecessor. But “Top Gun: Maverick” has proven that sequels can be just as good as (and in its case far better than) the original. Larry Mantle sits down with FilmWeek critics Tim Cogshell and Lael Loewenstein to share some of their favorite sequels that outshine the first installment.