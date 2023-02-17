©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania,’ ‘Emily,’ ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ & More

Published February 17, 2023 at 9:44 AM PST
Ways to Subscribe
Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd stand together in a futuristic space ship. Lilly wears a black and yellow suit that is decoratively segmented into metal armored plates. The suit covers her whole body, only her head visible. Her mouth is slightly opened and brows slightly furrowed looking at someone out of frame. She grasps the right arm of Rudd with her left hand. Rudd wears a similar armored suit but in red and black. His head is also visible. Blood streaks down his face from his nose. He looks flushed with his mouth open and eyebrows pushed together.
Courtesy of Disney

FilmWeek: ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania,’ ‘Emily,’ ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ & More

FW Reviews 2.17.23

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Sequels That Are Better Than The Original

Sequels Better Than Original 2.17.23

One of the biggest films of the year is “Top Gun: Maverick,” nominated for six Academy Awards including best picture. It is also the film credited for bringing audiences back to theaters after the low of the pandemic. The film grossed $1.48 billion and is now the eleventh highest grossing movie worldwide. This is even more surprising when you take into account that “Top Gun: Maverick” is a sequel. Sequels and reboots often have a stigma around them as many never quite measure up to their predecessor. But “Top Gun: Maverick” has proven that sequels can be just as good as (and in its case far better than) the original. Larry Mantle sits down with FilmWeek critics Tim Cogshell and Lael Loewenstein to share some of their favorite sequels that outshine the first installment.

Stay Connected