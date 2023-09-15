©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘A Haunting In Venice,’ ‘Dumb Money,’ ‘The Inventor,’ ‘Outlaw Johnny Black’ And More

Published September 15, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT
Ways to Subscribe
Kenneth Branagh stands in a dark room, a large cross hanging on the wall behind him. The wall is lit a dark red. Branagh sports the iconic Hercule Poirot mustache as he portrays the Agatha Christie character wearing a black suit with a red-motif tie.
Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Amy Nicholson, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms. We also hear from our critic Peter Rainer to tell us about his favorite films at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Stay Connected