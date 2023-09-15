FilmWeek: ‘A Haunting In Venice,’ ‘Dumb Money,’ ‘The Inventor,’ ‘Outlaw Johnny Black’ And More
Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Amy Nicholson, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms. We also hear from our critic Peter Rainer to tell us about his favorite films at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.
- “A Haunting In Venice” Wide Release
- “Dumb Money” In Select Theaters
- “The Inventor” In Select Theaters
- “Carpet Cowboys” Brain Dead Studios [Fairfax District]
- “The Retirement Plan” In Select Theaters
- “Cassandro” In Select Theaters; Streaming on Prime Video Starting September 22
- “Outlaw Johnny Black” In Select Theaters
- “Love At First Sight” Streaming on Netflix
- “The Mountain” Laemmle Town Center [Encino] & Laemmle Glendale