FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘A Good Person,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ ‘Jacir’ and More

Published March 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM PDT
Keanu Reeves stands in a room with white tiled walls similar to a subway. There are pictures hanging on the walls that curve into a domed ceiling. Reeves wears a black suit with a white undershirt. He holds a gun in his right hand. His other hand rest against his chest. He seems to be cocking the teh gun getting it ready to shoot.
Courtesy of Lionsgate

FilmWeek: ‘A Good Person,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ ‘Jacir’ and More

FW Reviews 3.24.23

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell and Christy Lemire review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview with Willem Dafoe

FW Feature 3.24.23

Willem Dafoe has been acting for six decades, with a diverse filmography, from the iconic Green Goblin in Sam Rami’s Spiderman to the eccentric lighthouse worker in Robert Egger’s The Lighthouse. In the new film Inside, Dafoe plays an art thief who becomes trapped inside a luxury, high-tech penthouse when a heist doesn’t go as planned. His character is trapped for months, his only concern is that of survival. The film is directed by first-time director Vasilis Katsoupis. John Horn sits down with Dafoe to talk about the film and how it fits into his longtime career as a whole.

