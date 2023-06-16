©2023 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek

Austin Cross’s Interview With Eva Longoria About 'Flamin Hot'

Published June 16, 2023 at 9:54 AM PDT
Jesse Garcia stands in the chips aisle of a grocery store. He is placing bags of tortilla chips on the shelves. He wears a blue jumpsuit with the emblem of Frito Lay on the right side of his chest.
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
Jesse Garcia as Richard Montañez in the film Flamin' Hot (2023)

Austin Cross’s Interview With Eva Longoria About 'Flamin' Hot'

If you hit up any grocery store snack aisle, you will find products with a ‘Flamin hot’ version. It is a quintessential flavor to our modern snack options. And it all started with one snack: Cheetos. The origin story of the creators of this popular snack is Eva Longoria’s directorial debut, “Flamin’ Hot.” She’s best known as the character Gabrielle Solis on “Desperate Housewives” and she sits down with Austin Cross about her latest work and the Southern California story that inspired it. 

